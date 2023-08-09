Bangamata’s 93rd birth anniv celebrated







On the occasion of Bangamata's birth anniversary President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages.



Marking the birth anniversary of Fazilatun Nesa, ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies took elaborate programmes to pay respect to her memory.

AL, its associate bodies-Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Chhatra League, Mahila Awami League and others-and likeminded organizations placed wreaths at her Banani grave at 8:00am in the capital.



State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid Babu and Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh paid tributes to Bangmata on her 93rd birth anniversary.



After paying floral tribute, senior AL leaders led by General Secretary Obaidul Quader also offered fateha, doa and milad mahfil at the Banani Cemetery Mosque.



AL Presidium Members Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, AHM Khairuzzamn Liton, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Muzammel Haque, Afzal Hossain and other central leaders were present at that time.



The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs organized a programme titled 'Bangmata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib Padak-2023' at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday.



Being present as chief guest, Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina conferred the award to four distinguished women and the national women's football team in recognition of their outstanding contribution in their respective fields.



To mark the day, AL and its associate bodies also arranged doa, milad and discussions across the country.

