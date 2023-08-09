Not slavery, freedom was the philosophy of Bangabandhu: Misbahur





He said Bangabandhu has sacrificed his whole life for people, he was fearless against any evil forces.

Chowdhury was addressing a discussion meeting, organised by the Islami Jubo Jote, an associate organisation of Bangladesh Islami Oikkyo Jote to observe the national mourning at a city hotel.

'Not slavery but freedom' was the main philosophy of Bangabandhu, struggle of his life, politics, religious practices all these were the inspiration of freedom expecting people, Chowdhury added.

"He has taught us to live by keeping head high, he taught us the philosophy of nationalism, established the dignity of mother language, he had the ability to keep all of his disciples and political colleagues united and that's why everyone jumped into the war of liberation with the call of Bangabandhu", Chowdhury said.

Jubojote President, Syed Shahed Hussain Ahmad presided over the meeting while Youth affairs Secretary of BIOJ, Alhaj Amzad Hossain, Dhaka Mohanagar President Alhaj Hafez Maulana Mosharraf Hossain Mahmud, General Secretry of Jubo Jote, Ezaz Ahmad, BIOJ leaders Alhaj Jaman Uddin, Maulana Abu Hanif, Joint Secretary General Alhaj Asadujjaman Khan, Office Secretary, Alhaj Mosharraf Hossain, MuftiTajul Islam addressed among others. Bangladesh Islami Oikkyo Jote (BIOJ) Chairman Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury on Tuesday said the uncompromising characteristics, sense of humanity, love and affection of Bangabandhu for the people turned him as the best Bangalee of thousands of years.He said Bangabandhu has sacrificed his whole life for people, he was fearless against any evil forces.Chowdhury was addressing a discussion meeting, organised by the Islami Jubo Jote, an associate organisation of Bangladesh Islami Oikkyo Jote to observe the national mourning at a city hotel.'Not slavery but freedom' was the main philosophy of Bangabandhu, struggle of his life, politics, religious practices all these were the inspiration of freedom expecting people, Chowdhury added."He has taught us to live by keeping head high, he taught us the philosophy of nationalism, established the dignity of mother language, he had the ability to keep all of his disciples and political colleagues united and that's why everyone jumped into the war of liberation with the call of Bangabandhu", Chowdhury said.He mentioned that, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Bangabandhu, is leading the nation with proper direction and proper economic development in the path that was shown by his father.Jubojote President, Syed Shahed Hussain Ahmad presided over the meeting while Youth affairs Secretary of BIOJ, Alhaj Amzad Hossain, Dhaka Mohanagar President Alhaj Hafez Maulana Mosharraf Hossain Mahmud, General Secretry of Jubo Jote, Ezaz Ahmad, BIOJ leaders Alhaj Jaman Uddin, Maulana Abu Hanif, Joint Secretary General Alhaj Asadujjaman Khan, Office Secretary, Alhaj Mosharraf Hossain, MuftiTajul Islam addressed among others.