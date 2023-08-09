Woman, daughter among 3 killed in Bandarban landslides





Shah Mozahid Uddin, deputy commissioner of Bandarban, said Nurul Islam, 35 was killed and six others were injured when a chunk of mud collapsed on his house at Kumari in Lama upazila in the morning.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where four of them were given first aid.

Meanwhile, Nurunnahar, 35 and her daughter Sabekunnahar, 12 were killed in a landslide in Godapara in Sadar upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The local administration apprehended more loss of lives due to the landslide triggered by the torrential rain for the last few days.

The power supply in the district remained suspended since Monday following the closure of the a power sub-station amid the flood sitution.

Shah Mozahid Uddin, deputy commissioner said already 265 shelters have been opened as the two-third portion of the district town were inundated, rendering 300 people marooned. �UNB



