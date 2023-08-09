Video
Covid: 39 more cases reported

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Bangladesh has recorded 39 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,861.
The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,475 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.
As many as 1,443 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent.
Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 37.
Another 66 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,011,854.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at  98.39 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.     
    �bdnews24.com


