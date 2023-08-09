President calls for ensuring optimal use of energy





The head of the state came up with the call by issuing a message on the eve of the National Energy Security Day to be observed today.

"The role of the energy sector in the country's socio-economic development, industrialization and poverty alleviation is immense," he said, adding:"I welcome the initiative of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division to celebrate the 'National Energy Security Day-2023' like every year to ensure energy security and to make the people economical and aware of the best use of energy."

He believed that this year's theme of the day - 'Conviction of Smart Bangladesh, Energy Savings '-is time-befitting.

With the aim of accelerating the socio-economic development of the country after independence, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took into consideration the issue of energy security by taking a groundbreaking step in the storage, supply and distribution of fuel oil by officially accepting five gas fields from the then British Oil company 'Shell Oil' on August 9 in 1975.

In view of this, the government is taking and implementing appropriate plans to increase production of domestic natural gas and coal.

He said various steps, including import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), have been taken to meet the growing energy demand.

"Optimum and equitable utilization of limited resources as well as prevention of wastage is essential to ensure energy security," he said.

For this reason, people should be encouraged to use energy-mixed and alternative renewable energy by reducing sole dependency on natural gas.

In order to increase the reserves of natural energy in the country, exploration activities should be strengthened and production, transmission and distribution activities should be accelerated, he mentioned.

President Shahabuddin wished all the programmes taken marking the day a success. �BSS



