Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, 3:37 PM
University student drowns in Chattogram floodwater

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 8: A private university student has drowned in floodwater in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram .
The deceased was identified as Junaidul Islam Zarif, 18, a first-year student of Computer Engineering department of BGC Trust University Bangladesh in Chandanaish. His body was recovered in the Tuesday afternoon.
According to locals, Junaidul was washed away by floodwater around 2:00am on Monday in Jankalyan area of Amirabad union when he and his family members were being taken to a shelter due to heavy rains. Lohagara Police Station OC (Investigation) Saiful Islam said, "We have received information about the recovery of the body of a missing youth. Police have been sent to the spot. Details are not yet to be known."
SM Yunus, chairman of Amirabad union, said, "Three people of my union have drowned in floodwater so far. The body of a young man named Junaidul was recovered. Two are still missing."    �UNB


