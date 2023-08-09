Video
BUET students take oath against student politics on campus

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

Following the recent incident of arrests of a group of BUET students from Sunamganj Tanguar Haor and their being freed on bail, general BUET students have taken an oath to ensure a safe campus.
In this regard, BUET students collectively staged a program in front of the BUET cafeteria on Tuesday and took oath.
The oath said: "I promise that from this moment on, as a member of the Bangladesh Engineering University family, I will fulfill all the personal and collective moral and human responsibilities assigned to me for the welfare and safety of all of this university with utmost honesty and devotion."
"I will always be vocal against every injustice and discrimination that I am aware of on the campus of this university."
"I also pledge that we will collectively prevent all forms of terrorism and communal violence from arising in this university. We will root out all forms of discriminatory subculture and abuse of power inconsistent with morality. So that no more innocent lives will be lost in this yard. We will ensure that no innocent student be is subjected to torture from now on."
After taking the oath, the students arranged a press conference at the same place.
Demanding a proper investigation to look about the running BUET students- who were arrested from Sunamganj after being doubted as 'Shibir activists' , students said, "We have requested authority to make a probe and we also requested the authority to take immediate steps if they are found guilty. "
"Again, we BUET students expressed our strong position against the return of Ashikul Islam Bitu who was found guilty by BUET authority for ragging and uncooperative manner during Abrar Fahad's murder investigation. We will not share classes with such a notorious person and if BUET authorities do not take any steps quickly, we will not think twice to boycott classes," they said.
    �UNB


