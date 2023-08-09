Police keep vigil against anarchy, terrorism





RAJSHAHI, Aug 8: District police administration on Tuesday expressed its determination to take drastic action against anarchy and all other terrorist activities to establish a crime-free atmosphere everywhere in society."We will work together against all sorts of unruly, including violence and repression against child, women and addiction to drugs along with its trafficking and trading," said Saifur Rahman, newly joined Superintendent of Police (SP), while exchanging views with the journalists marking his joining at his office conference hall on Tuesday.He sought all-out cooperation from journalists to combat all sorts of crimes, especially abuse of drugs and its trafficking.Joint efforts of police and media personnel could be the effective means of building a crime-free society, which is very important."We will take severe action against those who will be found guilty," he said, adding that any police member involved in tarnishing the police image will not go unpunished.Additional SPs Abu Shaleh Asraful Alam, Sonatan Chakroborty and Rafiqul Alam were present on the occasion. Various issues like drug trafficking, social crimes and police-journalist relationships were discussed elaborately to check the crimes effectively. �BSS