Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, 3:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Police keep vigil against anarchy, terrorism

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

RAJSHAHI, Aug 8: District police administration on Tuesday expressed its determination to take drastic action against anarchy and all other terrorist activities to establish a crime-free atmosphere everywhere in society.
"We will work together against all sorts of unruly, including violence and repression against child, women and addiction to drugs along with its trafficking and trading," said Saifur Rahman, newly joined Superintendent of Police (SP), while exchanging views with the journalists marking his joining at his office conference hall on Tuesday.
He sought all-out cooperation from journalists to combat all sorts of crimes, especially abuse of drugs and its trafficking.
Joint efforts of police and media personnel could be the effective means of building a crime-free society, which is very important.
"We will take severe action against those who will be found guilty," he said, adding that any police member involved in tarnishing the police image will not go unpunished.
Additional SPs Abu Shaleh Asraful Alam, Sonatan Chakroborty and Rafiqul Alam were present on the occasion. Various issues like drug trafficking, social crimes and police-journalist relationships were discussed elaborately to check the crimes effectively.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Not slavery, freedom was the philosophy of Bangabandhu: Misbahur
Woman, daughter among 3 killed in Bandarban landslides
DMP arrests 39 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Covid: 39 more cases reported
President calls for ensuring optimal use of energy
University student drowns in Chattogram floodwater
BUET students take oath against student politics on campus
Police keep vigil against anarchy, terrorism


Latest News
HSC examinee commits suicide in Dinajpur
National polls schedule in November: EC Anisur
LSD virus panic grips Nageshwari cattle farmers
BNP-Jamaat understand nothing but violence: PM Hasina
Tech glitch in metro rail, services resume after over 2 hrs
Colombia 'dreaming big' as they plot England downfall at World Cup
Met office forecasts rains in 8 divisions
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
50 homeless families get houses in Sunamganj
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
Most Read News
Can AI outcompete humans?
Tension in the hills
Cyber attack: A detrimental hurdle for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Remembering Bangamata
Flood, landslides: Army deployed in Chattogram, Bandarban
Primary scholarship exam scrapped
Abducted Bangladeshi UN official rescued from Al Qaeda in Yemen
Female doctor dies of dengue at DMCH
Youth killed in Sherpur road accident
Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal to open partially on Oct 7
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft