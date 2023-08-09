Video
Community awareness needed against dengue

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir
In the wake of the annual rainy season, which graces the country from mid-June to August, a pressing health concern looms large - dengue outbreaks. As the heavens open, so do breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, carriers of the insidious dengue fever bacteria, in stagnant waters around residences, flower tubs, tires, and other receptacles.

The gravity of the situation demands immediate action, and the key lies in fostering widespread awareness about dengue prevention. Hospitals witness an alarming influx of patients with fever during the monsoon, underscoring the urgency of proactive measures. Neglect during this critical period can amplify the risk of fatalities and complications. Hence, igniting public consciousness emerges as a vital strategy to combat dengue outbreaks.
We must rally as a community to disseminate knowledge about dengue prevention, thereby making this rainy season a safer one for all. By adopting a collective stance against this preventable menace, we can shield our neighborhoods from the adverse impact of dengue.

Robiul Chokder
Student, Department of Statistics
Dhaka College, Dhaka.



