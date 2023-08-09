Stakeholders should be solicited for CSA review







We highly appreciate this move. The United States has already welcomed the decision to repeal the DSA which has been widely criticized, both at home and abroad, for being used to stifle the freedom of press. Media personalities and different human rights organizations hoped that the amendments would bring a sigh of relief to the journalist community and de-stigmatize the government with the assurance that CSA won't be used as a means of weapon to muzzle the media.



But beneath the gloss all is not well. What worries us is that the government seems to do away with the DSA but some of its clauses and provisions will be enacted in the CSA which may again be misused to gag the media.

All this suggests whether it will be like new wine in old bottles.



Although some of the DSA provisions are likely to be included in the CSA, they will be in amended forms. The most significant amendment, as Law Minister Anisul Haque said, there will be no jail sentence as per the new law in the defamation case. Instead of jail, the provision of fine only has been stipulated in the draft act.



Government's decision to revoke the DSA has come after lots of protests and struggles by journalists and human rights bodies who have long been demanding the suspension of DSA saying that it has been used across the country to detain, harass and intimidate them.



Evidently, at least 7,000 cases have been lodged under the DSA since its enactment in 2018. Many journalists were tortured and detained as the act has let law enforcing agencies arrest people without a warrant. As a result, it has been used so arbitrarily by a section of law enforcers at the behest of some political leaders-- sometimes only for their personal vendetta.



As a matter of fact, there has been random misuse of various repressive clauses of DSA every now and then. Consequently, the act has been made contrary to the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression..



Since we now live in a digital world, there is a need to deter some depraved netizens from spreading grapevines for their personal interests. Even yellow journalism should not be allowed. Anything in the form of news and articles should not be published based on innuendoes, smears and fabricated information. This is why there should be some laws for safeguarding and upholding individual freedoms.



We are left hoping that the new draft Cyber Security Act will be passed in the parliament after a thorough review in order to make it acceptable by all stakeholders.



