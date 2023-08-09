

Nagasaki still bears the brunt of N-attack



Nagasaki is a city on the island of Kyushu in Japan. The morning of Nagasaki has started normally like the other days. The sun has risen in the sky, the city has gradually become busy. Housewives are busy with housework, children at school and workers at work. Millions of innocent people running for their lives are about to die, a deadly nuclear monster is rushing towards them--a horrible day to face that the people of Nagasaki have never forgotten.



The atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki was called "Fat Man". The killing mission started on August 9 at 3:47 a.m. local time in Tinyan. At this time, the United States Army Air Force B-29 (Bockscar) aircraft with an atomic bomb left for Japan from an air base on the Pacific island of Tinian. This was the beginning of the mission to drop the second atomic bomb on a city in Japan. This mission was named 'Operation Center Board Two'.

Operation Center Board Two was led by Captain Frederick C. Bock. The Bockscar bomber was named after him. The Bockscar plane reached the skies of Kokura about 7 hours after its launch. The sky was not clear, the sky was opaque. There were thick black clouds in the sky. That's why, they failed to identify their target. After a while, the plane was instructed to leave the city. Eventually, the city of Kokura survived.



The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a second target, Nagasaki. In the port city of Nagasaki, the Royal Navy of Japan had an important shipbuilding factory. That's why, Nagasaki became an important city in Japan during World War-II. And the main goal of the Allies was to destroy Japan's military system so that they can no longer fight against the enemy. So, they set Nagasaki as their second target.



At 10:58 a.m. local time in Japan, an atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. The pilot of the plane dropped the bomb from a height of 1,650 feet. The bomb had a capacity of 88 terajul or 21 kilotons of TNT. Soon after, a new monster weighing of 4670 kg, named 'Fat Man', hit the chest of Nagasaki.



Exactly 43 seconds later, 'Fat Man' exploded at an altitude of 1650 meters above the surface. As soon as it exploded, Fat Man wreaked havoc across a huge area. The temperature of the eruption is 300,000 degrees Celsius and the temperature at the bottom reaches 4,000 degrees Celsius. The sky of Nagasaki was covered with a huge mushroom-sized cloud which was called 'mushroom cloud'.



In a short period of time, the air pressure increased unimaginably, creating an air pressure of 35 tons per square meter. Within an hour of the eruption, the harmful radioactive material became 'black rain' and fell over a wide area.



A nuclear weapon called "Fat Man" destroys everything in an instant. The bomb dropped on Nagasaki was much more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima from 'Little Boy'. The site of the bombing in Hiroshima was commercial. But because the sky in Nagasaki was covered with clouds, the exact location could not be determined. This caused the bomb to deviate from the center and cause less damage in Nagasaki than in Hiroshima.



About 40,000 people were killed on the spot in Nagasaki. In addition, 25,000 people were seriously injured. In the months that followed, hundreds of people died from the effects of the unbearable nuclear radiation. By 1950, the death toll had risen to about 3.5 lakh.



On 15 August, six days after the Nagasaki invasion, Japan was forced to surrender to the Allies. The surrender of Japan ended World War-II, which lasted for several years.



The survivors of this inhumane nuclear attack are called 'Hibakusha' in Japanese which in Bengali, means the people affected by the explosion. The Japanese government has defined Hibakusha by new legislation. The law is called 'The Atomic Bomb Survivors Relief.' Three classes of people, who lived within a few kilometers of the site of the bombing, were within two kilometers of the site of the atomic bombing, or were exposed to radioactive radiation from the explosion-- these three groups are called Hibakusha according to 'The Atomic Bomb Survivors Relief Act.'



None of them wanted to be Hibakusha, they wanted to live like others ordinary people. The terrific nuclear weapon called "Fat Man" destroys their arranged families, dreams and everything. Years after years, generations after generations, Nagasaki has to bear the brunt of America's atrocities. Not only humans but also wild animals and birds have not been able to settle down here due to the terrible atomic radiation.



78 years ago from today, how is the city of Nagasaki, the victim of the brutal nuclear destruction of 1945? No one would be surprised to see the current image of Nagasaki, the dead city of that day. Nagasaki has changed now, Japan has turned around. Even though Nagasaki's wounds have not completely healed, it is difficult to imagine the horrors of the last century by looking at today's developed city!



However, after so many years, wild animals and birds are still unable to lead a normal life in Nagasaki. The effects of radiation damage are found in the bodies of modern inhabitants. No one still wants to stay in the area for long because of the risk of cancer from radiation. Even after so many years, disabled children are being born from here.



Every year the day August 9 comes back. In Japan, the day is specially celebrated every year in memory of the victims. Millions of people gathered on this day. Everyone's voice comes from the world to remove the existence of nuclear weapons. But do nuclear-armed countries actually comply with that proposal? At the end of the day, the abuse of this nuclear weapons can be noticed.



On the Nagasaki Day, we appeal to the world leaders to stop the misuse of nuclear weapons. The world wants peace, not war. The atomic bomb is a curse for the nation. The people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan are still carrying the horrors and curses of nuclear destruction. The devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan have taken a permanent place in world history. We do not want a repeat of such nuclear destruction.



Emran Emon is a researcher, journalist and columnist.



