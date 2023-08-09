

Role of social media in changing rural dynamics



Traditions, values, beliefs, social norms, economic activities, technological advancements, and external influences impactrural social dynamics. They play a crucial role in shaping how people within rural communities interact with each other and their environment.



Rural social dynamics in Bangladesh have been undergoing significant changes over the years due to various factors, including technological advancements, economic shifts, and social and cultural influences.

The proliferation of mobile phones and increasing access to the internet have connected rural communities in Bangladesh like never before. This has led to changes in communication patterns, information sharing, and access to services. Social media and digital platforms have enabled rural residents to connect and the broader world, influencing their interactions and behaviours.



Social media has significantly changed rural social dynamics in Bangladesh by transforming communication, information sharing, and community interactions. Social media platforms have connected rural communities in Bangladesh with each other, as well as with urban centres and the global population. This has enabled people from rural areas to communicate with family members who have migrated to cities or abroad, fostering a sense of belonging and reducing isolation.



Social media provides a platform for sharing information on various topics, from agriculture techniques and healthcare advice to government programs and market prices. This access to information empowers rural residents with knowledge that can improve their livelihoods and decision-making.



Social media platforms have become marketplaces for rural entrepreneurs and artisans to showcase and sell their products beyond their local communities. This has enabled them to tap into larger markets and increase their income.



Farmers in rural Bangladesh use social media to share information about crop management, pest control, weather updates, and market trends. This exchange of agricultural knowledge contributes to increased productivity and sustainability.



Social media allows rural communities to share their cultural heritage, traditions, and local stories with a broader audience. This helps preserve cultural identity while promoting understanding and appreciation among different communities.



Social media platforms provide rural residents with a platform to discuss political issues, voice concerns, and discuss governance. This has increased political awareness and participation in local and national decision-making processes.



Social media platforms disseminate health and education-related information to rural populations. This includes information about vaccinations, maternal care, and educational resources, contributing to improved health outcomes and access to learning.



Social media has provided a platform for women in rural areas to share their stories, ideas, and achievements. This has helped challenge traditional gender norms and empower women to engage in various economic and social activities.



Social media platforms allow rural individuals to form online communities based on shared interests, concerns, or activities. These virtual communities provide emotional support, information exchange, and a sense of belonging.



While social media has brought numerous positive changes to rural social dynamics in Bangladesh, it also comes with certain demerits and challenges. Social media platforms can facilitate the spreading of false information, rumours, and fake news rapidly. In rural areas with lower digital literacy, people may need helpdifferentiating between accurate and misleading information, which can lead to harmful consequences.



Limited access to reliable internet connections and digital devices can create a digital divide between different segments of rural communities. This can result in unequal access to the benefits of social media, exacerbating existing inequalities.



Rural residents might need to know the privacy implications of sharing personal information on social media. This lack of awareness can make individuals vulnerable to online scams, identity theft, and other privacy breaches.



More reliance on social media for communication can lead to a reduction in face-to-face interactions within rural communities. This might weaken the bonds of the community and hinder the development of interpersonal skills.



While social media can connect rural residents with the wider world, it might also lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness, especially among older people, who might need to be more comfortable with digital platforms.



The influence of global trends and online culture might lead to the erosion of traditional cultural values and practices within rural communities, potentially affecting cultural identities.



As in urban areas, rural communities are not immune to online harassment and cyberbullying, which can lead to psychological distress and harm social dynamics.



Overreliance on social media for information and resources might make rural communities more dependent on external sources than local knowledge and resources. Constant exposure to the curated online lives of others can lead to feelings of inadequacy and lower self-esteem, particularly among young people.



Excessive use of social media might lead to reduced productivity, especially among rural youth who spend excessive time online instead of engaging in productive activities.



Sharing personal information and location data on social media can make individuals susceptible to security risks, such as burglary or stalking.



However, it's important to note that the impact of social media on rural social dynamics needs to be uniformly positive. There are challenges, such as the spread of misinformation, privacy concerns, and potential addiction. Additionally, access to reliable internet and digital literacy can be limiting factors, particularly in remote rural areas.



It is also important to note that these changes are complex and multifaceted. While they bring about numerous opportunities, they also pose challenges related to traditional values, inequality, and the potential for marginalisation.



Addressing the challenges of social media in changing rural social dynamics in Bangladesh requires a multifaceted approach involving education, awareness, community engagement, and policy measures.



Its influence continues to evolve as technology and connectivity improve. Still, carefully considering challenges and developing strategies to address them are essential for ensuring that the benefits of social media are maximised for rural communities.



In conclusion, social media has transformed rural social dynamics in Bangladesh by enhancing communication, information sharing, economic opportunities, cultural preservation, and civic engagement.

The writer is a researcher and development worker.



