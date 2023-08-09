

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples



The term "Indigenous" refers to being native and naturally belonging to a particular area from pre-invasion and pre-colonial era. Indigenous peoples are commonly referred to as such because they inhabited a land prior to the arrival of settlers from other regions. However, the system has evolved a contemporary understanding of the term by considering the following factors:

1. Self- identification as indigenous peoples at the individual level and accepted by the community as their member.

2. Historical continuity with pre-colonial and/or pre-settler societies.



For instance, the Lakota people, also known as the "People of Standing Rock," are recognized as indigenous due to the fact that, they fulfil all the qualifying factors.



The tribal peoples of the Chattrogram Hill Tracts have been actively engaged in political activities since the early 1900s. In the 1970s, Parbatya Chattagram Jana-Samhati Samiti initiated an armed movement. The Government of Bangladesh began a political process in 1996 to address the issues in the Chottrogram Hill Tracts. On September 17, 1997, both parties reached a consensus and agreed to sign a peace treaty. This landmark agreement, known as the "Chottrogram Hill Tracts Peace Accord", brought an end to the unstable situation in the region. The treaty played a crucial role in establishing stability in the Chottrogram Hill Tracts, and in the document, the small ethnic groups were explicitly recognized as "Tribal People."



Indeed, there was no ambiguity among the small ethnic groups themselves regarding their identity as tribal people. It is worth noting that, these small ethnic groups do not explicitly claim the labels of indigenous people, native peoples, aboriginal peoples, first nations, or adivasi. However, after 25 years, since the signing of their most significant treaty, a small faction is now attempting to classify them as Indigenous people. This raises concerns that, there may be external influences misleading these communities for vested interests.



A close examination of their pre-colonial and pre-settler history will amply clear the fact that, they do not identify themselves as indigenous people. The Chakma community holds the belief that, they are descendants of Buddha's Sakya clan from the Himalayan tribes. According to Chakma oral history, they migrated from the ancient kingdom of Magadha, located in present-day Bihar state in India, to Arakan. In 1546, during a battle between the Arakanese king Min Bin and the Burmese, the Sak king attacked Northern Arakan Roma and gained control over the Chacomas of the Northern Arakan Mountains, who were previously under Arakanese rule. Later, the Arakan king Min Razagyi reclaimed these areas and proclaimed himself as the highest and most powerful king of Arakan.



Following their defeat by the Arakanese, the Chakmas migrated to their current homeland in the Chottrogram Hill Tracts. Similarly, second highest populated tribe of Chottrogram Hill Tracks, Marma are also a migrated ethnic group, but from a distinct different location and at different time. The Marma community has ancestral ties to the Rakhine people who originally inhabited the Arakan Mountains, now part of Rakhine State in Myanmar. During the 15th and 16th centuries, the Rakhine people gained a reputation for piracy, often collaborating with the Portuguese, as piracy was prevalent in the Bay of Bengal region. Between the 16th and 18th centuries, the Marmas migrated from their homeland to the Chottrogram Hill Tracts. This migration coincided with the Kingdom of Mrauk U's conquest of Chottrogram , leading to the establishment of Marma settlements in the Chottrogram Hill Tracts . Thus, it is certain that, different tribal groups have migrated to.



Chattrogram Hill Tracts from various locations and at different time. In this context, the example of the Maya people can be drawn. The Maya peoples constitute an ethnolinguistic group of indigenous peoples in Mesoamerica. Presently, they reside in southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, and Honduras. The term "Maya" is a contemporary collective term used to refer to the diverse peoples of this region. However, historically, the indigenous populations did not employ this term to describe themselves. Due to the distinct traditions, cultures, and historical identities of each population, society, and ethnic group, there was no shared sense of identity or political unity among them.



Archaeological discoveries of Stone Age fossils and tools in the region provide evidence of human habitation in Chottrogram since the New Stone Age. This ancient city has a recorded history dating back to the 4th century BC. Notably, its harbor was recognized as a prominent port in the East, as indicated by its mention in Ptolemy's world map from the 2nd century. During the period from the 3rd century BCE to the 13th century CE, the region formed part of the ancient Bengali Samatata kingdom. Historical maps from the Gupta Dynasty provide evidence of the existence of the Bengal people in the Chottrogram Hill Tracts. Therefore, these people have strong link to territories and surrounding natural resources of Chattrogram Hill Tracks.



Different worldwide groups have invented the phrase "indigenous people," promising them a variety of advantages. In this connection, the definition of "indigenous people" holds a great importance. The history of the migration of the tribal groups of Chottragram Hill Tracks from different nations at different time does not justify them to be indigenous people. Moreover, they also do not consider themselves as indigenous people. The government of Bangladesh is working to achieve peace, security, and a peaceful living environment. The people of Chattogram Hill Tracks have great expectations for sustainable peace and development in this vital region of Bangladesh. Hence, continuous efforts for peace and development in Chattogram Hill Tracks are of paramount importance.



