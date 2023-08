SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR, Aug 8: Freedom Fighter (FF) Moslem Uddin Khan of Shibchar Upazila in the district, also a member of the national committee of Awami League, died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital at 11 am on Monday. He was 82.



FF Moslem Uddin left behind his wife, two descendants and many well-wishers to mourn his death.