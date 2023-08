The death anniversary was observed through Qur'ankhani, grave visit, wreath-placing, Milad Mahfil and discussion meeting.

President of Sahnati Union Awami League Ruhidas Acharja said, the 31th death anniversary of the former MP was observed through various programmes.





MYMENSINGH, Aug 8: The 31th death anniversary of Bir Muktijodda Nazrul Islam Sarkar was held in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The death anniversary was observed through Qur'ankhani, grave visit, wreath-placing, Milad Mahfil and discussion meeting.President of Sahnati Union Awami League Ruhidas Acharja said, the 31th death anniversary of the former MP was observed through various programmes.He was elected MP from Gouripur-3 in the Jatiya Sangsad election in 1991.