KISHOREGANJ, Aug 8: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three people along 1,000 yaba tablets from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Saturday.The arrested persons are: Halim, 40, son of late Tara Mia, Sohag Mia, 32, son of Salek Mia, and Din Islam alias Balla, 20, son of Mostu Mia. All of them are residents of Jagannathpur Village.Officer-in-Charge of District DB Police Mohammad Shamsur Rahman confirmed the news.