11 detained in separate murder cases





GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: The second husband, an alleged mastermind behind the murder of Farhana Akter Chumki in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district, and his two associates have been arrested by police.

Dinajpur Superintend of Police (SP) Shah Iftekhar Ahmed disclosed the matter at a press conference at his office in the district town on Thursday afternoon.

Additional SP (Crime) Md Abdullah Al Masum and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat Police Station (PS) Asaduzzaman Asad were also present at that time.

The arrested three are former chairman of Aolai Union Parishad (UP) Abdur Razzak, 50, and his associates Emdadul Haque, 48, of Boyra-Chhatinali Village under Panchbibi Upazila in Joypurhat, and microbus driver Emdadul Haque, 45, of Moricha Village under Ghoraghat Upazila in Dinajpur.

Chumki's second husband former UP chairman Abdur Razzak allegedly killed her in a planned way due to 'his humiliation both socially and at family level' after marrying Chumki.

The SP said Chumki had developed a love affair with former UP chairman Abdur Razzak last year when she was at her first husband's house. Then she divorced her first husband Ejazul Haque alias Sony and married the chairman. Due to marrying Chumki, Abdur Razzak felt humiliation socially and at family level. According to a plan, the chairman told Chumki to take her to Ghoraghat.

Shah Iftekhar Ahmed further said as Chumki agreed, driver Emdadul brought Chumki from Panchbibi by a rented microbus on July 27 last. Then the chairman and his associates got on board the microbus separately from different places. They then took Chumki to Raniganj Bazar area in Ghoraghat and strangled her to death inside the microbus. Then they left the body at Mozam's mango orchard at Kalupara.

On July 28, police recovered an unidentified the body. After the deceased was identified, her father filed a murder case with Ghoraghat PS. Then police arrested chairman Razzak and his associates with the help of information technology. The accused were produced before the court on Thursday, the SP added.

FARIDPUR: Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Government Rajendra College student Pranto Mitra in the district.

Faridpur SP Md Shahjahan disclosed the matter at a press conference at his office in the district town on Wednesday afternoon.

Following his statement, Pranta's mother Putul Mitra had burst into tears there.

Demanding the highest punishment of the accused, she said, "My son died while helping others. I don't want that none will lose his life in such a way." She also fell unconscious repeatedly.

Earlier, Pranta Mitra was murdered after he went out of his house to donate blood to his friend's sister at the night of July 24 last. Then his father Bikash Mitra filed a case with Kotwali PS. While trying to unearth the mystery behind the murder, police found a link of mugging with the incident. Then police arrested four people from Shyampur in Dhaka, and Modhukhali, Tepakhola and Bhajondanga in Faridpur District.

The arrested are: Sajib Sheikh, 23, of Guhaluxmipur in Faridpur Town, Masum Sheikh, 34, and Israfil Mallick, 34 of Char Madhabdia Union, and Sifatullah Bepari, 19, of Tepakhola area.

Police also seized motorcycles, chapatis, seven gears etc used to commit the murder.

RAJSHAHI: After strangling a youth in the district, the alleged killers publicised the killing as a road accident dumping his body under a speedy truck on the highway.

Police launched investigation after the post-mortem report revealed that it was a case of homicide. Subsequently, the mystery behind the killing was unearthed. Later on, police arrested four suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder. One of them made statement before the court confessing his involvement in the murder.

The arrested four are: Sabuj Ali, 28, of Paschim Baghata Village, Kawsar Ali, 42, of Mohanandakhali Village, Sajal Ahmed, 28, of the same area, and Sajal's wife Sweetie Khatun, 22, of Airport PS area in the city. Paba police arrested them on July 24.

The court placed Sajal and his wife Sweetie on remand. As remand was over, they were sent to jail through the court on Wednesday. Sajal made confessional statement under Section 164 before the court admitting his involvement in the murder.

On Thursday morning, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) spokesman Rafiqul Alam stated it in a press release.

He said a critically injured middle-aged man was found on the Nawhata-Duari road in Paba on July 1 last. Police took him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where an on-duty doctor pronounced him dead. On that day, a vaccine card was found in the trousers' pocket of the body. It showed that the deceased was Sultan Ali, who hailed from Arani Village under Bagha Upazila in the district.

Rafiqul Alam said locals informed police that a man died being crushed under the wheels of a truck. However, police became suspicious witnessing marks of injury on the left side of forehead and neck of the deceased's body. Then the autopsy of the body was conducted and the report was received on July 22. The autopsy report revealed that Sultan was strangled. Then, on July 24 the deceased's wife filed a murder case against the unidentified persons at the advice of police. Then the accused were identified with the help of technology.

Quoting the accused Sajal, the RMP spokesman said Sultan used to live with his wife and son in Dhaka as he worked at a garment factory there. He got acquainted with Sajal's wife Sweetie two months back. Then Sultan frequently made proposals to Sweetie to meet him. Sultan also threatened to do harm to Sweetie's three-year old child. Then Sweetie narrated it to her husband.

On July 1, Sajal called in Sultan through his wife. Then Sultan came to meet Sweetie at a local park. At that time, Sajal, his friend Sabuj and uncle Anarul picked Sultan up from the park forcibly and took him to an unknown place by an auto-rickshaw. Then they beat up Sultan and put pressure on him to call his family members. But, Sultan did not agree to call anyone from his home. Because of it, Sultan was strangled inside an auto-rickshaw at an isolated place. Then his body was dumped before a speedy truck.

Rafiqul Alam said the accused fled away dumping the body on the road. Locals thought that Sultan died being crushed under the wheels of a truck. Then they informed police. However, mystery has subsequently been unearthed. Police said they are trying to arrest the others involved in the murder.



