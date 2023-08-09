Five ‘kill selves’ in five dists





GAIBANDHA: A school teacher reportedly committed suicide in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Kazi Rashedur Rahman Lipu, a resident of Kazi Para Village under Rakhalburuj Union in the upazila. He was the acting headmaster at Kazi Para High School.

According to local sources, the teacher fell ill after consuming rat-killing poison in the evening. He was rescued and taken to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, he died on the way to the SZRMCH.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindaganj Police Station (PS) Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sumon Sarder, 32, son of Shah Alam Lebu, a resident of Chanpara Mohalla under Bhabaniganj Municipality in the upazila.

It was known that Shah Alam Lebu and his wife both are listed drug dealers in the area and his deceased son was a drug addict.

Police and local sources said Sumin hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house at around 3:30 pm.

The family members then saw his hanging body and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Locals said Sumon lived in Dhaka for work purpose. He came home on the vacation of the Eid-ul-Azha, and stayed there. He might have committed suicide following a family feud over his drug addiction, they added.

Bagmara PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Monira Khatun, 20, was the wife of Jahurul Islam, a resident of Kechoakora Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Monira had a quarrel with Jahurul on Saturday as she wanted kabiraji treatment for her womanly disease. Following this, Monira drank poison at night.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to a local hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Sunday.

Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A newlywed housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Dipti Rani Hawlader, 19, wife of Ripon Chandra, a resident of Ward No. 8 under Najrul Nagar Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Dipti got married with Ripon after an affair for four months. On Friday morning, an altercation took place between them and following the altercation, Dipti hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house. After seeing her hanging body, her mother-in-law started screaming for help.

Hearing the scream, locals rushed in and brought down the body from the ceiling and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dakshin Aicha PS OC Md Shakwat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that Dipti might have committed suicide but the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

PANCHAGARH: A police constable reportedly shot himself dead while on duty in front of Sonali Bank Police Box in the district town on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Firoj Ahmed, 27, son of Abu Sayeed of Nawabganj Upazila in Dinajpur. He joined the Panchagarh Sonali Bank guard duty on July 31.

Quoting colleagues of the deceased, Panchagarh Sadar PS OC Abdul Latif Mia said Firoz committed suicide by shooting himself in the throat with his own rifle while on duty at the main branch of Panchagarh Sonali Bank in the district on Thursday night.

Colleagues took him to Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead at around 2:30 am.

However, the body will be handed over to the family after the autopsy, the OC added.

It was known that Firoz was talking to his wife over mobile phone and one stage he became agitated and shot himself.

Senior police officials including Superintendent of Police SM Sirajul Huda visited Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital.



Five people including two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Gaibandha, Rajshahi, Natore, Bhola and Panchagarh, in four days.GAIBANDHA: A school teacher reportedly committed suicide in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.The deceased was identified as Kazi Rashedur Rahman Lipu, a resident of Kazi Para Village under Rakhalburuj Union in the upazila. He was the acting headmaster at Kazi Para High School.According to local sources, the teacher fell ill after consuming rat-killing poison in the evening. He was rescued and taken to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.Later on, he died on the way to the SZRMCH.Locals said the teacher might have committed suicide due to mental turmoil caused by complications related to school recruitment.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gobindaganj Police Station (PS) Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Sumon Sarder, 32, son of Shah Alam Lebu, a resident of Chanpara Mohalla under Bhabaniganj Municipality in the upazila.It was known that Shah Alam Lebu and his wife both are listed drug dealers in the area and his deceased son was a drug addict.Police and local sources said Sumin hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house at around 3:30 pm.The family members then saw his hanging body and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.Locals said Sumon lived in Dhaka for work purpose. He came home on the vacation of the Eid-ul-Azha, and stayed there. He might have committed suicide following a family feud over his drug addiction, they added.Bagmara PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.Deceased Monira Khatun, 20, was the wife of Jahurul Islam, a resident of Kechoakora Village in the upazila.Local and the deceased's family sources said Monira had a quarrel with Jahurul on Saturday as she wanted kabiraji treatment for her womanly disease. Following this, Monira drank poison at night.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to a local hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Sunday.Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A newlywed housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Dipti Rani Hawlader, 19, wife of Ripon Chandra, a resident of Ward No. 8 under Najrul Nagar Union in the upazila.According to the deceased's family members, Dipti got married with Ripon after an affair for four months. On Friday morning, an altercation took place between them and following the altercation, Dipti hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house. After seeing her hanging body, her mother-in-law started screaming for help.Hearing the scream, locals rushed in and brought down the body from the ceiling and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Dakshin Aicha PS OC Md Shakwat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that Dipti might have committed suicide but the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report.PANCHAGARH: A police constable reportedly shot himself dead while on duty in front of Sonali Bank Police Box in the district town on Thursday night.The deceased was identified as Firoj Ahmed, 27, son of Abu Sayeed of Nawabganj Upazila in Dinajpur. He joined the Panchagarh Sonali Bank guard duty on July 31.Quoting colleagues of the deceased, Panchagarh Sadar PS OC Abdul Latif Mia said Firoz committed suicide by shooting himself in the throat with his own rifle while on duty at the main branch of Panchagarh Sonali Bank in the district on Thursday night.Colleagues took him to Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead at around 2:30 am.However, the body will be handed over to the family after the autopsy, the OC added.It was known that Firoz was talking to his wife over mobile phone and one stage he became agitated and shot himself.Senior police officials including Superintendent of Police SM Sirajul Huda visited Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital.