987 landless families to get houses in Khulna

KHULNA, Aug 8: A total of 987 landless and homeless families of the district will get second-phase houses on Wednesday, the highest of the division, as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The Prime Minister will inaugurate the programme through Ganobhaban and will connect at 'Barasat Sonar Bangla Palli' under Terokhada Upazila in the district around 10am on August 9, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khondokar Yasir Arefin of Khulna on Monday disclosed it at a press briefing in the DC's conference room.The inaugural ceremony will be aired through BTV link at all Upazila Parishad auditorium in the district, he said, adding that members of beneficiary families, freedom fighters, public representatives, government officials, political leaders, elite and local journalists will present at 'Barasat Sonar Bangla Palli' during the ceremony.Commander of City Unit Muktijoddha Sangsad Professor Alamgir Kabir, Deputy Director of Local Government of DC Office Md Yousup Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) S M Munir Linkon, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Mukul Kumar Maitra and Khulna Press Club President S M Nazrul Islam, among others, were present at the press briefing.