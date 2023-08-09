93rd birth anniv of Bangamata observed in districts





Different programmes including wreath placing at her portrait, discussion meeting, sewing machine distribution among poor women, and offering special Doa in mosques and religious institutions were arranged on this occasion.

PIROJPUR: To mark the Day, the district administration placed wreaths at her portrait on the deputy commissioner (DC) office premises in the morning. Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Shafiur Rahman and other government officials also placed wreaths at the portrait.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office. It was chaired by the DC.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, virtually attended the function as the chief guest.

AL and Chatra League district unit also placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib in the party office and Bangamata Bridge in the town.

PANCHAGARH: Panchagarh District and upazilas organized various programmes including wreaths placing at the portrait of Bangamata on the occasion.

A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office. DC Zahurul Islam presided over it.

SP SM Sirajul Huda, Sadar Upazila Chairman Amirul Islam, Civil Surgeon Dr Mostafa Zaman Chowdhury, Deputy Director (DD) of District Women's Affairs Department AKM Wahiduzzaman Samrat and freedom fighters spoke at the discussion.

A keynote speech was presented by Educationist Hasnoor Rashid Babu.

DD of Local Government Department Azad Jahan, Additional DC Riaz Uddin, various government and private officials, freedom fighters, teachers, journalists and Awami League leaders were present.

District Women Affairs Directorate provided 70 sewing machines among 70 poor women who were trained. Prizes were distributed among winners of drawing competition. Special Doa Mahfil was held in mosques and other religious institutions.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Sewing machines distribution, discussion meeting and Dua Mahfil were held in the district's Kaliganj Upazila to mark the Day.

Kaliganj Upazila administration organized these programmes in the Upazila Parishad's conference room in the morning in collaboration with Directorate of Women Affairs and Jatiya Mahila Sangstha.

Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO-Acting) Umme Hafsa Nadia presided over the function.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Moazzem Hossain Palash, Vice-Chairman Maksudul Alam Masud, Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station Faezur Rahman, Agriculture Officer Farzna Tasnim, and women leader Mahfuza Parveen, and Peara Begum Shanta spoke.

Later on, guests distributed the sewing machines among women.

GOALANDA, RAJBARI: A discussion was held in the upazila administration conference room in the morning marking the day. It was presided over by Goalanda UNO Zakir Hossain.

Rajbari Reserved Momen's seat MP Salma Chowdhury was present as the chief guest. Rajbari Upazila Chairman Mustafa Munshi and Women Vice-Chairman Nargis Parveen were present as special guests.

Later on, sewing machines were distributed among the women.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A discussion meeting was held and sewing machines were distributed in Lalmohan Upazila of the district to mark the Day.

The meeting was held in the upazila auditorium. It was attended by Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon, MP, as the chief guest. Lalmohan UNO Anamika Nazrul presided over it.

Among others, SP Md Jahurul Islam Hawladar, Upazila AL GS Fakhrul Alam Hawladar, Upazila Vice-Chairman Abul Hasan Ripon, Secondary Education Officer Md Rafiqul Islam, Women Affairs Officer Kaniz Marzia and others were present.

Upazila Juba Unnayan Officer Khalilur Rahman Emon moderated the discussion meeting.

The chief guest also distributed sewing machines among six destitute women.

