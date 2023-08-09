Two unnatural deaths in two districts







GAZIPUR: A garments worker died after falling from the roof of a factory in Konabari area of the district on Saturday night.



The deceased was identified as Jalal Uddin, 45, son late Jasim Uddin of Gaurangi area of Bagha Upazila in Rajshahi.

Police and locals said Jalal was working as a loader of a factory, named Net Fabrics. On Saturday afternoon, he was critically injured after accidently falling from the roof of the five-storey building. He was then taken to a clinic at Konabari.



Later on, he was shifted to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further, where he succumbed to his injuries at night.



Sub-inspector of Konabari Police Station Md Kamruzzaman Liton said the body was handed over to the deceased's family members upon their request.



CHATTOGRAM: A three-year-old child was killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Banshkhali Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



Deceased Md Mizbah was the son of Rafiul Alam.



Confirming the incident, Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Abdul Hamid said the child died anytime in the dead of night amid heavy rain.



The boy was sleeping inside their house and a huge chunk of earth fell on it, leaving him dead on the spot.



