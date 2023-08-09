South America seeks roadmap to save Amazon at 'landmark' summit







BELÉM, Aug 8: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva opened what he called a "landmark" summit Tuesday where South American leaders will seek a roadmap to save the Amazon rainforest.Lula vowed to seek ambitious pledges to stop the destruction of the world's biggest rainforest at the two-day meeting of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) in the northern city of Belem."This is a landmark meeting. It will mark a turning point in the history of protecting the Amazon and the green transition," the veteran leftist said before opening the gathering at the mouth of the Amazon river. It is the first summit in 14 years for the eight-nation group, set up in 1995 by the South American countries that share the Amazon basin: Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela. �AFP