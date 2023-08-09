Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, 3:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

South America seeks roadmap to save Amazon at 'landmark' summit

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

BELÉM, Aug 8: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva opened what he called a "landmark" summit Tuesday where South American leaders will seek a roadmap to save the Amazon rainforest.

Lula vowed to seek ambitious pledges to stop the destruction of the world's biggest rainforest at the two-day meeting of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) in the northern city of Belem.

"This is a landmark meeting. It will mark a turning point in the history of protecting the Amazon and the green transition," the veteran leftist said before opening the gathering at the mouth of the Amazon river. It is the first summit in 14 years for the eight-nation group, set up in 1995 by the South American countries that share the Amazon basin: Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
South America seeks roadmap to save Amazon at 'landmark' summit
3 killed in Uttarakhand landslide, 3-storey hotel collapses in seconds
Jailed Imran's lawyers file legal challenge
Parliament debates no-confidence motion in Modi government
Top US official says held 'difficult' talks with Niger coup leaders
Niger awaits response after defying ultimatum
Peace possible if Ukraine stops fighting: Russia
Jailed Imran 'in good spirits'


Latest News
HSC examinee commits suicide in Dinajpur
National polls schedule in November: EC Anisur
LSD virus panic grips Nageshwari cattle farmers
BNP-Jamaat understand nothing but violence: PM Hasina
Tech glitch in metro rail, services resume after over 2 hrs
Colombia 'dreaming big' as they plot England downfall at World Cup
Met office forecasts rains in 8 divisions
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
50 homeless families get houses in Sunamganj
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
Most Read News
Can AI outcompete humans?
Tension in the hills
Cyber attack: A detrimental hurdle for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Remembering Bangamata
Flood, landslides: Army deployed in Chattogram, Bandarban
Primary scholarship exam scrapped
Abducted Bangladeshi UN official rescued from Al Qaeda in Yemen
Female doctor dies of dengue at DMCH
Youth killed in Sherpur road accident
Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal to open partially on Oct 7
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft