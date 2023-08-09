Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, 3:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Parliament debates no-confidence motion in Modi government

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

NEW DELHI, Aug 8: India's parliament debated a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Tuesday, a day after opposition leader Rahul Gandhi returned to the house.
The opposition Congress party launched the debate in a bid to force comment from Modi on months of deadly ethnic conflict in northeastern Manipur state, with a vote potentially to be held on Thursday.
Government minister Kiren Rijiju said the motion had "been brought at an extremely bad time and Congress would regret it later".
Modi's Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 seats in the 543-member lower house in the 2019 election and is expected to comfortably defeat the no-confidence vote, which it has dismissed as a headline-grabbing gimmick.
Gandhi, the scion of India's premier political dynasty, was restored to parliament on Monday after the Supreme Court last week suspended his defamation conviction over comments criticising Modi.
The 53-year-old Gandhi was sentenced to two years' imprisonment in March in a case that critics flagged as an effort to stifle political opposition in the world's largest democracy.
"This no-confidence motion is our necessity," Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi told a rowdy session of parliament.
"We had to bring it... This was never about the numbers but justice for Manipur," Gogoi said.
At least 120 people have been killed in Manipur since May in armed clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.
Soldiers were rushed in from other parts of India to contain the violence and a curfew and internet shutdown remain in force across most of the state.
Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker, said the Congress party's no-confidence motion was a bid to boost Gandhi's political career.
Gandhi, a lawmaker from the southern state of Kerala, has not spoken in parliament since his return. His Congress party was once a dominant force but has lost the past two elections to Modi's BJP.
He is the son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
South America seeks roadmap to save Amazon at 'landmark' summit
3 killed in Uttarakhand landslide, 3-storey hotel collapses in seconds
Jailed Imran's lawyers file legal challenge
Parliament debates no-confidence motion in Modi government
Top US official says held 'difficult' talks with Niger coup leaders
Niger awaits response after defying ultimatum
Peace possible if Ukraine stops fighting: Russia
Jailed Imran 'in good spirits'


Latest News
HSC examinee commits suicide in Dinajpur
National polls schedule in November: EC Anisur
LSD virus panic grips Nageshwari cattle farmers
BNP-Jamaat understand nothing but violence: PM Hasina
Tech glitch in metro rail, services resume after over 2 hrs
Colombia 'dreaming big' as they plot England downfall at World Cup
Met office forecasts rains in 8 divisions
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
50 homeless families get houses in Sunamganj
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
Most Read News
Can AI outcompete humans?
Tension in the hills
Cyber attack: A detrimental hurdle for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Remembering Bangamata
Flood, landslides: Army deployed in Chattogram, Bandarban
Primary scholarship exam scrapped
Abducted Bangladeshi UN official rescued from Al Qaeda in Yemen
Female doctor dies of dengue at DMCH
Youth killed in Sherpur road accident
Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal to open partially on Oct 7
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft