Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, 3:34 PM
Advance Search
Sports

Iftikhar joins Colombo Strikers team

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
BIPIN DANI

On Tuesday, Pakistan's 32-year-old all rounder (middle order batter and right-arm off-spinner) Iftikhar Ahmed is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL), it is learnt.

He will join the Colombo Strikers team.

Iftikhar is arriving from Toronto, where he led the Surrey Jaguars team, which lost the Global T-20 Canada final against Montreal Tigers on Sunday.

Incidentally, Iftikhar had the most economical bowling average when he took two wickets (in the same over) in four overs, conceding only 8 runs.

Iftikhar will be available to play for Colombo Striker's next match against Dambulla Aura on Saturday.

Iftikhar has played four T-20I for his country. His international debut was in the year 2015. He, however, made his Twenty20 International debut for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in the 2016 Asia Cup on 4 March 2016.

Born in Peshawar, Pakistan into a Pashtun family, he has built a cricket stadium in his home village so the local talent can develop.



