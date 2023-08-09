

Prize giving ceremony of BSJA Sports Carnival held



Mazharul Islam earned sportsman of the year securing highest rating points in this Carnival. Walton Group's executive director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn handed over the prize to Mazharul Islam.



Bangladesh cricket commentator and former cricketer Athar Ali Khan, Grandmaster Enamul Hossain Razib, BSJA president Sayeeduzzaman, general secretary Anisur Rahman, Walton Group's executive director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn and others were present in the event.

Grandmaster Enamul Hossain said with greetings, "People who run after the news were awarded the prize today. I am very pleased to see that. This amazed me most that, after all they are playing."



Walton executive director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn said, "For any kind of sports Walton always there. Today so many journalists were participated in this BSJA sports carnival. I am delighted to see them in sports."



The carnival held on eight disciplines of 14 events while more than 50 members were participated. Champion, runners up and second runners up of each event received prize money and trophy. The best player of this carnival selected based on scores of all events and awarded the 'Best' trophy. The eight disciplines were Table Tennis, Badminton, Carrom, Chess, Swimming, Shooting, Archery and Call Bridge.



Among these, Carrom, Chess, and Call Bridge held at the BSJA office while shooting and archery played at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium while swimming held at the Ivy Rahman Swimming Pool.



The Table Tennis and Badminton events played at the Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium at Paltan.

