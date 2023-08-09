Video
Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, 3:34 PM
Home Sports

AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Residential camp begins today at Savar BKSP

BFF announces 37-member preliminary squad

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on Tuesday, announced a 37-member preliminary squad for the qualifying round of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 to be held in Thailand from six to 12 September. For taking preparation, a residential camp with the Bangladesh under-23 boys will begin today (Wednesday) at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan in Savar.

Although it became a common phenomenon over the years that most of the booters would be picked from Bashundhara Kings and Dhaka Abahani for the preliminary squad. But this time, it was different. These two clubs denied to release players for the national team as they have AFC Cup matches soon.

Thus, the preliminary squad got the highest seven booters from Mohammedan Sporting Club. They are Rajib Hossain, Sadekujaman Fahim, Jahid Hasan Shanta, Ashraful Haque Asif, Arif Hossain, Amir Hakim Bappy, and Sakib Al Hasan. The other booters who were picked from different clubs are Shanto Kumar Ray, Sabuj Hossain, Shahin Ahammad, Shahidul Islam, Rafiqul Islam, Borhan Uddin, Tanvir Hossain, Md Sadye, Rajon Howladar, Enamul Islam Gazi, Akkas Ali, Mehedi Hassan, Mahamudul Hasan Kiron, Yeasin Arafat, Sabbir Hossen, Arman Foysal Akash, Sakib Bepary, Jayed Ahmed, Sakil Hossain, Piash Ahmed Nova, Jamir Uddin, Nahian, Fahim Morshed, Ismail Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Srabon, Taj Uddin, Mirajul Islam, Asif, Meraj Hossain Opi, and Nihat Jaman Ucchash.

But BFF notified the players who are taking part in the AFC Cup 2023-24 and the AFC Championship League 2023-24 for different clubs to report to and join the camp within three days after finishing the events.

The qualifying round of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 will be held in Thailand. The Olympic football teams from Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, and Philipines will be playing in the qualifying event.

Bangladesh will play its first match against Malaysia on 6 September and its second match against Thailand on 9 September. The boys will meet the Philippines in their third match on 12 September. All the matches will be played at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand.



