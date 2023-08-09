Video
Captaincy conundrum persists at BCB

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) convened an emergency board meeting on Tuesday to deliberate upon the selection of the next captain for the Bangladesh ODI team. However, the meeting concluded without a final decision being reached.

The conundrum surrounding the appointment of the next captain persists, with Jalal Yunus, the Chairman of Cricket Operations, stating that more time is needed before a definitive choice can be made.

Tamim Iqbal recently stepped down as the ODI captain of Bangladesh, leaving the board grappling to find out a suitable successor.

"Today, we held an emergency meeting," Jalal said the media. "The responsibility of appointing the captain was entrusted to the board president. He will engage with the potential candidates and ultimately make final call."

Jalal revealed that it will take more two to three days for the board to finalize the new captain.

Among the contenders, the prominent names include Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jalal added. Shakib last played the role of the full-time ODI captain for Bangladesh in 2011, while Litton has served as Tamim's deputy for a considerable period and has also captained the team on several occasions as a stand-in. However, Mehidy has not previously led the national team.

For now, the board will determine the captain for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled later this year. Subsequent to this decision, the squad for the Asia Cup will be unveiled.

Bangladesh is required to announce the lineup for the World Cup by September 5.

"Our immediate priority is selecting the captain and team for the Asia Cup," Jalal emphasised. "Considering that, we have until September 5 to disclose the World Cup squad, we will address that matter subsequently."

Ahead of the World Cup, Bangladesh will also host New Zealand at home.    �UNB


