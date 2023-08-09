Pliskova, Azarenka win WTA openers at rain-hit Montreal

MONTREAL, AUG 8: Former world number ones Karolina Pliskova and Victoria Azarenka advanced after rain delays on Monday's first day of the WTA Montreal Open hardcourt tournament.

Czech standout Pliskova beat China's Zhu Lin to book a second-round berth against current world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland, the reigning US and French Open champion.

Pliskova, the runner-up at Montreal in 2021, needed two hours and 22 minutes to eliminate Zhu 6-3, 6-7 (8/10), 6-2.

Rain hit with the tie-breaker level 8-8 after Pliskova had missed on two match-point chances. Zhu won the first two points once play resumed but Pliskova broke her three times in the final set for the victory.

"I was kind of ready for both situations because it's 8-8, so it can just be like two quick points, so you have to be ready that you are going to lose them as well," Pliskova said. "It's tough because you're so close to the win, and then you just start from zero going in the third set, but there's nothing you can do. You have to still be there and fight." �AFP