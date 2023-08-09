Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, 3:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pliskova, Azarenka win WTA openers at rain-hit Montreal

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

MONTREAL, AUG 8: Former world number ones Karolina Pliskova and Victoria Azarenka advanced after rain delays on Monday's first day of the WTA Montreal Open hardcourt tournament.
Czech standout Pliskova beat China's Zhu Lin to book a second-round berth against current world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland, the reigning US and French Open champion.
Pliskova, the runner-up at Montreal in 2021, needed two hours and 22 minutes to eliminate Zhu 6-3, 6-7 (8/10), 6-2.
Rain hit with the tie-breaker level 8-8 after Pliskova had missed on two match-point chances. Zhu won the first two points once play resumed but Pliskova broke her three times in the final set for the victory.
"I was kind of ready for both situations because it's 8-8, so it can just be like two quick points, so you have to be ready that you are going to lose them as well," Pliskova said. "It's tough because you're so close to the win, and then you just start from zero going in the third set, but there's nothing you can do. You have to still be there and fight."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iftikhar joins Colombo Strikers team
Smith to open for Australia against South Africa in T20 career first
Pakistan appoints former captain Inzamam as new chief selector
Prize giving ceremony of BSJA Sports Carnival held
Residential camp begins today at Savar BKSP
Captaincy conundrum persists at BCB
World Cup trophy displayed at Mirpur for cricketers
Pliskova, Azarenka win WTA openers at rain-hit Montreal


Latest News
HSC examinee commits suicide in Dinajpur
National polls schedule in November: EC Anisur
LSD virus panic grips Nageshwari cattle farmers
BNP-Jamaat understand nothing but violence: PM Hasina
Tech glitch in metro rail, services resume after over 2 hrs
Colombia 'dreaming big' as they plot England downfall at World Cup
Met office forecasts rains in 8 divisions
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
50 homeless families get houses in Sunamganj
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
Most Read News
Can AI outcompete humans?
Tension in the hills
Cyber attack: A detrimental hurdle for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Remembering Bangamata
Flood, landslides: Army deployed in Chattogram, Bandarban
Primary scholarship exam scrapped
Abducted Bangladeshi UN official rescued from Al Qaeda in Yemen
Female doctor dies of dengue at DMCH
Youth killed in Sherpur road accident
Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal to open partially on Oct 7
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft