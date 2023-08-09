Deadline for loose soybean oil sales extended by 6 months





Director General of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) AHM Shafiquzzaman said the selling of loose soybean oil in the market would remain fully prohibited after this fresh six-month deadline.

Shafiquzzaman gave the information while addressing a meeting of the Directorate at its office in the city's Kawranbazar area to create awareness among the consumers and other concerned stakeholders to stop selling of loose soybean oil in the market.

The businessmen in the meeting said they are fully agreed with the government's decision to stop selling loose soybean oil in the market, but the businessmen are not now capable fully to sell packaged soybean oil in the market.

Under the circumstances, they suggested the government to extend the timeframe for marketing cent per cent packaged soybean oil.

He said that drums carrying loose soybean oil were previously used for carrying chemicals having health risks. So, the selling of palm oil and soybean oil should be in packaged form.

The Director General of DNCRP also informed that they would officially inform the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Industries about the extension of timeframe.

He said that the businessmen have been asked to prepare a work plan within a week where it would be specified clearly what steps they would take to implement this within the stipulated timeframe.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser of City Group Amitabh Chakrabarty said that it is not possible now to stop selling of loose soybean oil as it might create crisis in the market.

He, however, was hopeful that the concerned companies would be able to attain capacity within the fresh timeframe to market cent percent packaged soybean oil. � BSS





