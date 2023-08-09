Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, 3:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Deadline for loose soybean oil sales extended by 6 months

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

The deadline for selling loose soybean oil in the market was extended by six months since the country's businessmen are yet to prepare fully to sell cent per cent packaged soybean oil.
Director General of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) AHM Shafiquzzaman said the selling of loose soybean oil in the market would remain fully prohibited after this fresh six-month deadline.
Shafiquzzaman gave the information while addressing a meeting of the Directorate at its office in the city's Kawranbazar area to create awareness among the consumers and other concerned stakeholders to stop selling of loose soybean oil in the market.
The businessmen in the meeting said they are fully agreed with the government's decision to stop selling loose soybean oil in the market, but the businessmen are not now capable fully to sell packaged soybean oil in the market.
Under the circumstances, they suggested the government to extend the timeframe for marketing cent per cent packaged soybean oil.
In response to their demands, Shafiquzzaman said, "We want to halt selling of loose soybean oil in the market with support from all concerned. Since the businessmen need more time to ensure cent per cent selling of packaged soybean oil, the timeframe has been extended by six months,"
He said that drums carrying loose soybean oil were previously used for carrying chemicals having health risks. So, the selling of palm oil and soybean oil should be in packaged form.
The Director General of DNCRP also informed that they would officially inform the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Industries about the extension of timeframe.
He said that the businessmen have been asked to prepare a work plan within a week where it would be specified clearly what steps they would take to implement this within the stipulated timeframe.
Speaking on the occasion, Adviser of City Group Amitabh Chakrabarty said that it is not possible now to stop selling of loose soybean oil as it might create crisis in the market.
He, however, was hopeful that the concerned companies would be able to attain capacity within the fresh timeframe to market cent percent packaged soybean oil.    � BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deadline for loose soybean oil sales extended by 6 months
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
JICA, BADAS, NCDC launch guideline on diabetes mellitus
NPL in 6 SOB cross Tk 11,978cr as bankers fail to uphold pledges
Momen urges Indian traders help boost bilateral trade, investment
Nagad launches recharge fest
EBL launches signature credit card for businesswomen


Latest News
HSC examinee commits suicide in Dinajpur
National polls schedule in November: EC Anisur
LSD virus panic grips Nageshwari cattle farmers
BNP-Jamaat understand nothing but violence: PM Hasina
Tech glitch in metro rail, services resume after over 2 hrs
Colombia 'dreaming big' as they plot England downfall at World Cup
Met office forecasts rains in 8 divisions
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
50 homeless families get houses in Sunamganj
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
Most Read News
Can AI outcompete humans?
Tension in the hills
Cyber attack: A detrimental hurdle for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Remembering Bangamata
Flood, landslides: Army deployed in Chattogram, Bandarban
Primary scholarship exam scrapped
Abducted Bangladeshi UN official rescued from Al Qaeda in Yemen
Female doctor dies of dengue at DMCH
Youth killed in Sherpur road accident
Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal to open partially on Oct 7
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft