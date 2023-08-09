

Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President



At the same time, Ruhul Amin was elected as Senior Vice President and Raisa Mahbub became the vice president.



In the previous committee, 32-year-old Omar Hazzaz was the elected senior vice-president and served as the director of the chamber during the period 2017-2019.

Omar Hazzaz, holds a BA (Hons) degree from Sunway University, Malaysia and is the Managing Director of Blue Energy Limited, Director of Reliance Assets and Developments (BD) Limited, Managing Partner of Globe Shipyard and Director of Chattogram Abahani Limited.



CHATTOGRAM, August 8: Omar Hazzaz has been elected as the president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) for 2023-25 term. He is the 3rd child of Chattogram-11 Constituency Member of Parliament MA Latif,MP.At the same time, Ruhul Amin was elected as Senior Vice President and Raisa Mahbub became the vice president.In the previous committee, 32-year-old Omar Hazzaz was the elected senior vice-president and served as the director of the chamber during the period 2017-2019.Omar Hazzaz, holds a BA (Hons) degree from Sunway University, Malaysia and is the Managing Director of Blue Energy Limited, Director of Reliance Assets and Developments (BD) Limited, Managing Partner of Globe Shipyard and Director of Chattogram Abahani Limited.