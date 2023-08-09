Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, 3:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rebound on fresh stakes

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded gain on Tuesday, following two-day slump, as the investors took fresh stakes pulling up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the end of the trading DSE's main index DSEX rose by 15.91 points to 6,315 points. DSE Shariah Index increased by 4.82 points to 2,371. DS-30 index  also increased by 10 points to 2,148 points.

According to DSE data, a total of 7 crore 94 lakh 84 thousand 277 shares and units of 337 companies were bought and sold in the market today. Tk 385.73 crore has been transacted in it. Tk 468.50 crore was traded on Tuesday.

 On this day, the price of 110 companies' shares increased, on the contrary, 52 companies decreased, and 175 companies remained unchanged.

The top 10 companies by transactions are:- Sea Pearl Beach, Khan Brothers PP, Sonali Paper, Fu-Wang Food, Alif Industries, RD Food, JMI Hospital, Deshbandhu Polymer, LafargeHolcim and Rupali Life Insurance.

Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Central Pharma, Far Chemical, Ambi Pharma, Olympic Accessories, RD Food, CAPM IBBL Mr.Fah, Delta Life Insurance, Meghna Cement, Beach Hatchery and Khulna Printing.

The top 10 companies in decline are: Khan Brothers PP, Miracle Industries, Al-Haj Textiles, Prime Finance First Mr.Fah, Asia Pacific J Insurance, Peoples Insurance, Daffodil Computer, Sinobangla Industries, Munnu Agro and Poorvi J Insurance.

At the CS, its main index increased by 38 points to 18,662. Shares and units of 87 companies were traded in CSE that day. Among them, the prices of 34 have increased, 19 have decreased and 34 have remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deadline for loose soybean oil sales extended by 6 months
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
JICA, BADAS, NCDC launch guideline on diabetes mellitus
NPL in 6 SOB cross Tk 11,978cr as bankers fail to uphold pledges
Momen urges Indian traders help boost bilateral trade, investment
Nagad launches recharge fest
EBL launches signature credit card for businesswomen


Latest News
HSC examinee commits suicide in Dinajpur
National polls schedule in November: EC Anisur
LSD virus panic grips Nageshwari cattle farmers
BNP-Jamaat understand nothing but violence: PM Hasina
Tech glitch in metro rail, services resume after over 2 hrs
Colombia 'dreaming big' as they plot England downfall at World Cup
Met office forecasts rains in 8 divisions
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
50 homeless families get houses in Sunamganj
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
Most Read News
Can AI outcompete humans?
Tension in the hills
Cyber attack: A detrimental hurdle for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Remembering Bangamata
Flood, landslides: Army deployed in Chattogram, Bandarban
Primary scholarship exam scrapped
Abducted Bangladeshi UN official rescued from Al Qaeda in Yemen
Female doctor dies of dengue at DMCH
Youth killed in Sherpur road accident
Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal to open partially on Oct 7
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft