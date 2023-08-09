Stocks rebound on fresh stakes







At the end of the trading DSE's main index DSEX rose by 15.91 points to 6,315 points. DSE Shariah Index increased by 4.82 points to 2,371. DS-30 index also increased by 10 points to 2,148 points.



According to DSE data, a total of 7 crore 94 lakh 84 thousand 277 shares and units of 337 companies were bought and sold in the market today. Tk 385.73 crore has been transacted in it. Tk 468.50 crore was traded on Tuesday.

On this day, the price of 110 companies' shares increased, on the contrary, 52 companies decreased, and 175 companies remained unchanged.



The top 10 companies by transactions are:- Sea Pearl Beach, Khan Brothers PP, Sonali Paper, Fu-Wang Food, Alif Industries, RD Food, JMI Hospital, Deshbandhu Polymer, LafargeHolcim and Rupali Life Insurance.



Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Central Pharma, Far Chemical, Ambi Pharma, Olympic Accessories, RD Food, CAPM IBBL Mr.Fah, Delta Life Insurance, Meghna Cement, Beach Hatchery and Khulna Printing.



The top 10 companies in decline are: Khan Brothers PP, Miracle Industries, Al-Haj Textiles, Prime Finance First Mr.Fah, Asia Pacific J Insurance, Peoples Insurance, Daffodil Computer, Sinobangla Industries, Munnu Agro and Poorvi J Insurance.



At the CS, its main index increased by 38 points to 18,662. Shares and units of 87 companies were traded in CSE that day. Among them, the prices of 34 have increased, 19 have decreased and 34 have remained unchanged.



Stocks rebounded gain on Tuesday, following two-day slump, as the investors took fresh stakes pulling up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).At the end of the trading DSE's main index DSEX rose by 15.91 points to 6,315 points. DSE Shariah Index increased by 4.82 points to 2,371. DS-30 index also increased by 10 points to 2,148 points.According to DSE data, a total of 7 crore 94 lakh 84 thousand 277 shares and units of 337 companies were bought and sold in the market today. Tk 385.73 crore has been transacted in it. Tk 468.50 crore was traded on Tuesday.On this day, the price of 110 companies' shares increased, on the contrary, 52 companies decreased, and 175 companies remained unchanged.The top 10 companies by transactions are:- Sea Pearl Beach, Khan Brothers PP, Sonali Paper, Fu-Wang Food, Alif Industries, RD Food, JMI Hospital, Deshbandhu Polymer, LafargeHolcim and Rupali Life Insurance.Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Central Pharma, Far Chemical, Ambi Pharma, Olympic Accessories, RD Food, CAPM IBBL Mr.Fah, Delta Life Insurance, Meghna Cement, Beach Hatchery and Khulna Printing.The top 10 companies in decline are: Khan Brothers PP, Miracle Industries, Al-Haj Textiles, Prime Finance First Mr.Fah, Asia Pacific J Insurance, Peoples Insurance, Daffodil Computer, Sinobangla Industries, Munnu Agro and Poorvi J Insurance.At the CS, its main index increased by 38 points to 18,662. Shares and units of 87 companies were traded in CSE that day. Among them, the prices of 34 have increased, 19 have decreased and 34 have remained unchanged.