

JICA, BADAS, NCDC launch guideline on diabetes mellitus



The guideline was launched on Sunday and it will help to guide Bangladeshi physicians to choose adequate treatment for managing their patients.



Diabetes mellitus (DM) is a metabolic disease, involving inappropriately elevated blood glucose levels. DM has several categories, including type 1, type 2, maturity-onset diabetes of the young (MODY), gestational diabetes, neonatal diabetes, and secondary causes due to endocrinopathies, steroid use, etc.

Diabetes is a long-lasting illness that requires continuous medical care and patient self-management education for optimal management outcomes and reducing the risk of complications.



International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reported that Bangladesh is in the 8th position in the world ranking, with 13.1 million people having diabetes.



Thus, JICA understands that Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including diabetes, have become a growing public health concern across Bangladesh and provided technical support in establishing the National Guideline on Diabetes Mellitus.



JICA's technical cooperation project for 'Strengthening Health Care Systems for Organizing Communities' (previously known as SHASTO) closely worked with the NCDC and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to develop and implement NCDC's Program activities, including promoting the NCDs management model to prevent hypertension and diabetes.



JICA Bangladesh Senior Represnetative Komori Takashi said: "JICA is pleased to provide technical support to NCDC, DGHS, BADAS, and the Government of Bangladesh to establish the National Guideline on Diabetes Mellitus to help the physicians to offer appropriate treatment to the patients.



"We hope the guideline will help healthcare professionals and ensure high-quality healthcare services, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. We all want to strengthen the healthcare system of Bangladesh. We are also looking forward to launching The Project to Strengthen Healthcare Systems for Preventing Non-communicable Diseases (will be known as SHASTO2) this month. It will be part of our continuous alliance with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)."



The National Guideline on Diabetes Mellitus would provide evidence-based guidance for diagnosing, preventing, and managing diabetes in Bangladesh, which has been tailored to local practices, needs, and resources. It would cover numerous aspects of diabetes care, including screening, risk assessment, glycemic control, use of medications, insulin therapy, lifestyle intervention, and managing diabetes-related problems, such as retinopathy, neuropathy, and nephropathy.



Besides Komori Takashi, the launching ceremony was also attended by Professor Dr. AK Azad Khan, President, Diabetic Association of Bangladesh; Professor Dr. Akhtar Hussain, President, International Diabetes Federation; Professor Dr. Md.



Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University; Professor Dr. A.H.M. Enayet Hussain, Vice Chancellor, Sylhet Medical University; Saidur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Professor Dr. Mohammad Robed Amin, Line Director, Non-Communicable Disease Control Program, Directorate General of Health Services.



Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (BADAS) have provided technical support to the Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) to develop a National Guideline on Diabetes Mellitus.The guideline was launched on Sunday and it will help to guide Bangladeshi physicians to choose adequate treatment for managing their patients.Diabetes mellitus (DM) is a metabolic disease, involving inappropriately elevated blood glucose levels. DM has several categories, including type 1, type 2, maturity-onset diabetes of the young (MODY), gestational diabetes, neonatal diabetes, and secondary causes due to endocrinopathies, steroid use, etc.Diabetes is a long-lasting illness that requires continuous medical care and patient self-management education for optimal management outcomes and reducing the risk of complications.International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reported that Bangladesh is in the 8th position in the world ranking, with 13.1 million people having diabetes.Thus, JICA understands that Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including diabetes, have become a growing public health concern across Bangladesh and provided technical support in establishing the National Guideline on Diabetes Mellitus.JICA's technical cooperation project for 'Strengthening Health Care Systems for Organizing Communities' (previously known as SHASTO) closely worked with the NCDC and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to develop and implement NCDC's Program activities, including promoting the NCDs management model to prevent hypertension and diabetes.JICA Bangladesh Senior Represnetative Komori Takashi said: "JICA is pleased to provide technical support to NCDC, DGHS, BADAS, and the Government of Bangladesh to establish the National Guideline on Diabetes Mellitus to help the physicians to offer appropriate treatment to the patients."We hope the guideline will help healthcare professionals and ensure high-quality healthcare services, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. We all want to strengthen the healthcare system of Bangladesh. We are also looking forward to launching The Project to Strengthen Healthcare Systems for Preventing Non-communicable Diseases (will be known as SHASTO2) this month. It will be part of our continuous alliance with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)."The National Guideline on Diabetes Mellitus would provide evidence-based guidance for diagnosing, preventing, and managing diabetes in Bangladesh, which has been tailored to local practices, needs, and resources. It would cover numerous aspects of diabetes care, including screening, risk assessment, glycemic control, use of medications, insulin therapy, lifestyle intervention, and managing diabetes-related problems, such as retinopathy, neuropathy, and nephropathy.Besides Komori Takashi, the launching ceremony was also attended by Professor Dr. AK Azad Khan, President, Diabetic Association of Bangladesh; Professor Dr. Akhtar Hussain, President, International Diabetes Federation; Professor Dr. Md.Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University; Professor Dr. A.H.M. Enayet Hussain, Vice Chancellor, Sylhet Medical University; Saidur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Professor Dr. Mohammad Robed Amin, Line Director, Non-Communicable Disease Control Program, Directorate General of Health Services.