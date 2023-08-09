NPL in 6 SOB cross Tk 11,978cr as bankers fail to uphold pledges







A loan is categorized as non-performing when borrowers fail to repay installments for six months, Financial Institutions Division (FID) officials said.



They said Sonali Bank, the largest state-owned bank, had agreed to keep NPL at Tk 11,500 crore in FY23 in the APA signed with the division, but the amount stood higher at 11,978 crore.

Janata Bank's non-performing loans stood at Tk 13,950 crore against its agreed limit of Tk 12,000 crore, said the officials. Agrani Bank's non-performing loans stood at Tk 14,810 crore although its management had agreed to keep it within Tk 9,500 crore, they said.



Rupali Bank had a target to keep such loans at or below Tk 5,500 crore, but it stood at Tk 9,925 crore. BASIC Bank's non-performing loans stood at Tk 7575 crore which was agreed at Tk 6,500 crore in the annual performance agreement. The Bangladesh Development Bank NPL stood at Tk 1,024 crore against its agreed target at Tk 700 crore.



The state-owned commercial banks have been failing to achieve the target on NPL, one of the major problems of the country's scam-hit banking sector, since the introduction of APA in 2015-16, the FID officials said.



They said the overall NPL in these banks grew to about Tk 58,000 crore in FY23 from around Tk 47,000 crore in FY22 and accounted for 23 per cent of the overall loans they disbursed until FY 23.



Economists voiced concerns about the growing NPL as such loans are reducing banks' capacity to lend money to productive sectors while causing growing economic activities. They blamed Bangladesh Bank's weak monitoring over state-owned banks for series of loan scams in Sonali, Janata and BASIC banks over the past one decade.



Former BB governor Salehuddin Ahmed said the central bank kept extended loan rescheduling facilities repeatedly although such policy was not paying any dividend. The central bank should be strict with banks for checking the NPL, he said. The high growth of the NPL in the state-owned banks is also contrary to the government agreement with the International Monetary Fund on $4.7 billion loan programme until 2026.



According to FID officials, the share of the state-owned commercial banks in the overall NPL is more than 50 per cent and a significant part of it was held by willful defaulters.



The willful defaulters have been able to evade loan repayment due to repeated loan rescheduling facility provided by the central bank, they said.



Banks rescheduled Tk 23,319 crore in non-performing loans in July-December period of FY23 due to rescheduling facility introduced by the central bank in July 2022. The figure was three times higher than the amount rescheduled in the same period of the FY22.



Since June 2023, the central bank has further relaxed loan rescheduling policy under which borrowers with unclassified term loans will be allowed to repay only 50 per cent of their installments for the April-June period of 2023.



The central bank's decision to reintroduce the loan repayment facility comes in response to recent demands from businesses to relax the loan repayment scope.



