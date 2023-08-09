Nagad launches recharge fest





In this way, this state-owned MFS operator will benefit customers more alongside facilitating the purchase of data packs or minutes bundles of their choice, says a press release.

A customer now can easily recharge specific amounts to his or her mobile numbers of any telecom operators, such as Grameenphone, Robi, Airtel and Banglalink, using Nagad's platform and enjoy unlimited cashback, internet, talk-time, bundle packs, special bonuses, and many more. For that, they need to visit Nagad's website and choose from a plethora of recharge offers that have been put together in keeping with their preferences.

Users can also avail recharge offers on Nagad app or by dialling *167# under the recharge campaign titled "Nagad Recharge Utsab", which commenced on 3 August 2023 and will continue until further announcement.

For Grameenphone users, there is unlimited cashback on the purchase of a data pack while a flash hour guarantees many surprises.

In the case of Robi, Airtel and Banglalink, the offers range from unlimited cashbacks to exclusive cashbacks on the purchase of minute bundles and internet packs through the recharge of specific amounts.

Talking about Nagad's recharge fest, Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief commercial officer of Nagad Limited, said: "� we have now brought together all recharge offers on a single place so that our customers, regardless of any mobile operators, can easily recharge specific amounts using Nagad and enjoy cashbacks on their preferred internet packs and minute bundles."