|
EBL launches signature credit card for businesswomen
|
Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) reaffirms its commitment to fostering women's entrepreneurship and their economic empowerment with the launch of the exclusive EBL Women Signature Credit Card and by organizing a panel discussion on "Women in Start-up: A Journey towards Smart Bangladesh" at EBL head office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Tailored for women entrepreneurs the VISA credit card features a diverse range of exclusive lifestyle benefits among many others, and a comprehensive Risk Assurance Program as well.
M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management; Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards; Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, Head of Asset; and Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking of EBL were present at the card launching event.
EBL also organized a panel discussion themed "Women in Start-up: A Journey towards Smart Bangladesh." The event served as a platform for sharing insights and experiences that are crucial for women entrepreneurs in their journey toward building successful start-ups.
Moderated by Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs of EBL, distinguished panelists from various sectors participated in the discussion. Russell T. Ahmed, President of BASIS; Sadia Haque, Cofounder and CEO of ShareTrip; Achia Nila, Founder and CEO of Women In Digital; and Tasnuva Shelley, CEO and Founder of Legalized Education Bangladesh Ltd., shared their perspectives on navigating the challenges and opportunities of entrepreneurship, particularly for women.