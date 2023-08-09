Video
EBL launches signature credit card for businesswomen

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Business Desk

EBL launches signature credit card for businesswomen

EBL launches signature credit card for businesswomen

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) reaffirms its commitment to fostering women's entrepreneurship and their economic empowerment with the launch of the exclusive EBL  Women Signature Credit Card and by organizing a panel discussion on "Women in Start-up: A Journey towards Smart Bangladesh" at EBL head office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Tailored for women entrepreneurs the VISA credit card features a diverse range of exclusive lifestyle benefits among many others, and a comprehensive Risk Assurance Program as well.
M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and  SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management; Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards; Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, Head of Asset; and Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking of EBL were present at the card launching event.
EBL also organized a panel discussion themed "Women in Start-up: A Journey towards Smart Bangladesh." The event served as a platform for sharing insights and experiences that are crucial for women entrepreneurs in their journey toward building successful start-ups.
Moderated by Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs of EBL, distinguished panelists from various sectors participated in the discussion. Russell T. Ahmed, President of BASIS; Sadia Haque, Cofounder and CEO of ShareTrip; Achia Nila, Founder and  CEO of Women In Digital; and Tasnuva Shelley, CEO and Founder of Legalized Education Bangladesh Ltd., shared their perspectives on navigating the challenges and opportunities of entrepreneurship, particularly for women.


