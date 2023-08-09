

BSFIC to pay sugarcane farmers through bKash

As result, sugarcane farmers will get their payment transparently and conveniently as well as sugarcane collection process will become smooth.

BSFIC Secretary Chowdhury Ruhul Amin Kaiser and Chief Commercial Officer of bKash Ali Ahmmed signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides held at a city hotel recently, says a press release.

Zakia Sultana, Industries Ministry Secretary; Md Arifur Rahman Apu, Chairman of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation; Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash and senior officials were present at the event.

Under the agreement, around one lakh sugarcane farmers under BSFIC will get their payment directly to their bKash account. Farmers can cash out the payment without any charge from any of 3,30,000 agent points spread across the country. Corporation and bKash will bear the cash out charge. It will ensure transparency and clarity in the overall procurement of sugarcane and its payment. The relationship between sugarcane farmers and corporation will be strengthen as well.

BSFIC Chairman Md Arifur Rahman Apu said, "We have floated open tender system this year to make payment through mobile banking. We are happy that bKash has won the tender with their highest credibility. We uphold farmers' satisfaction first, and I believe we will achieve it through bKash".

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of bKash Kamal Quadir said, "Transparency and accountability of disbursement through bKash will be ensured. It refers BSFIC will get a clear idea how money is being disbursed, and how the farmers are getting it. Till now, bKash has disbursed different government allowances, incentives and stipends to around 12 million beneficiaries with highest transparency by following clear communication and process".



Praising bKash's credibility, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, said, "Farmers have long been demanding to pay their sugarcane price through MFS so that they can get the payment easily. With the agreement, we can pay sugarcane farmers conveniently as well as ensure transparency and accountability".