

GP holds session with Shykh Seraj on urban agriculture

The Nature and Society Club of GP has organized a two-day tree fair, which comprises a session titled 'Fostering a Green and Sustainable Environment' with renowned media personality and agriculture development activist Shykh Serajand a tree plantation program for its employees, aligning with its sustainability motto - promoting actions within and outside the organization to tackle climate change impacts, says a press release.

Carbon emission has become a serious global crisis in this era of globalization. The company believes now is the time to consider urban agriculture, including rooftop gardening, as a part of the climate solutions.

The session was held at GP House premises in the capital and witnessed the exuberance presence of GP employees, where Shykh Seraj underscored the need to put emphasis on gardening practices and the significance of tree plantation for fostering a sustainable environment, resonating with GP's beliefs.

GP always puts the environment and its related issues at the core of its strategic focus and remains committed to doing business in a responsible way, creating value for all the stakeholders and society, as well as empowering and sustaining the nation for future generations through upskilling and building digital resilience.

"Thanks to technological advancement, young generations can now engage with agriculture and urban agriculture" said Shykh Seraj, a journalist working for four and a half decades to promote farmers. He also expressed his hope that agricultural productivity will increase multiple times in the future.

He shared, "You have a mobile phone and you are connected to IoT�If these technologies are incorporated into agriculture, our agriculture ecosystem will take a huge leap forward and beyond, and undoubtedly, productivity will increase manifold.It is crucial for all of us to work on these issues."

Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer of GP, said, "We believe that it's not practically possible to develop Smart Citizen unless people learn to make smart choices that will help conserve our nature. Keeping that in mind, as we believe the time is now, Grameenphone has adopted different climate initiatives for conducting its own operations in a sustainable way along with creating awareness�Our session with Shykh Seraj has enlightened us in this regard and provided us a way forward."

As a reflection of its continuous efforts toward a greener future, going by the commitment to conserve nature, the tree plantation program was held at Ansar Camp, where both Shykh Seraj and Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer of Grameenphone, were present to initiate the good work. The 'Tree Fair' was held at GP House premises on 2nd and 3rd August. Internal employees got the chance to select from an array of options - from ornamental plants to fruit-bearing trees - offered by BRAC Nursey and Foysal Nursery.



