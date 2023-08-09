

Wecon Properties starts new project JM South Lawn

The construction work of this 12-storey building was inaugurated by land Owner Dr Jahanara Begum, Dr Khodeza Parveen, Dr Fatema Parveen, Abdullah Moinuddin, Dr Md Taslim Uddin, Dr Shahriar Kabir Khan, Amirbag Ward Counselor Gias Uddin, Amirbag Residential Area President Md Lokman, Max Hospital Medical Director Dr Abul Kashem Masud, JM South Lawn Project Clients Dr Touhidul Anwar, Sirajul Monwar and Md Shariful Alam.

P2P and Wecon Chairman Sadman Syka Sefa, Managing Director Mostafa Asraful Islam Alvi, Director Mostafa Aminul Islam, Director Architect Mahadi Iftekhar, Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Fahim, Director Architect Ratan Mondol, Director Engineer Nazim Uddin Khan, Head of Business Operations and Development Nazmul Ben Abedin, CTO Debashis Paul, Wecon DGM Moniruzzaman Shakil, Wecon AGM Mashud Chowdhury, senior officials of P2P and local dignitaries were also present at the time.

Architect Mahadi Iftekhar, Director of Wecon Properties said, "Wecon Properties started its journey to build modern and aesthetic architecture in Chattogram and hand over apartments to the buyers without hassle in a quick time. With our own design team, we are able to provide amazing floor layouts. There are no hidden square feet because it is designed in the best way. In this context, land owners trust us with confidence."

