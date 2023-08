Padma Bank starts training programme for MTOs



The foundational training programme for the first batch of Padma Bank Management Trainee Officers (MTO) has begun on recently at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM).23 Management Trainee Officers from Padma Bank have taken part in this 20 days training programme, says a press release.Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General, BIBM, and Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank, officially inaugurated the course.