Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, 3:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

InterContinental Hotels doubles first-half profit

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

LONDON, Aug 8: InterContinental Hotels Group on Tuesday said net profit more than doubled in the first half on higher revenue and demand, especially after China ended strict Covid lockdowns.
Profit after tax grew to $459 million in the six months to the end of June from $216 million in the first half of last year, IHG said in an earnings statement. The hotels group, which also includes Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn brands, added that revenue jumped almost one quarter to $2.2 billion.
"Our teams have delivered strong results in the first half, with financial performance, hotel openings and signings all significantly above prior year comparisons," said new chief executive Elie Maalouf, who took over from Keith Barr last month. He added that leisure demand was "buoyant" and business travel had strengthened across much of the globe, "while in Greater China, demand has rebounded rapidly".    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deadline for loose soybean oil sales extended by 6 months
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
JICA, BADAS, NCDC launch guideline on diabetes mellitus
NPL in 6 SOB cross Tk 11,978cr as bankers fail to uphold pledges
Momen urges Indian traders help boost bilateral trade, investment
Nagad launches recharge fest
EBL launches signature credit card for businesswomen


Latest News
HSC examinee commits suicide in Dinajpur
National polls schedule in November: EC Anisur
LSD virus panic grips Nageshwari cattle farmers
BNP-Jamaat understand nothing but violence: PM Hasina
Tech glitch in metro rail, services resume after over 2 hrs
Colombia 'dreaming big' as they plot England downfall at World Cup
Met office forecasts rains in 8 divisions
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
50 homeless families get houses in Sunamganj
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
Most Read News
Can AI outcompete humans?
Tension in the hills
Cyber attack: A detrimental hurdle for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Remembering Bangamata
Flood, landslides: Army deployed in Chattogram, Bandarban
Primary scholarship exam scrapped
Abducted Bangladeshi UN official rescued from Al Qaeda in Yemen
Female doctor dies of dengue at DMCH
Youth killed in Sherpur road accident
Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal to open partially on Oct 7
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft