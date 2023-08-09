Video
US apparel imports from BD rises by 14pc in 5 years

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

In last five years from 2017 to 2022, the United States (USA) apparel import from Bangladesh increased by 13.99 per cent whereas their import from the world has grown by 4.50 per cent annually.
The USA is one of the major apparel importers for Bangladesh as well as for the world. In 2022, USA's import from the world increased by 22.48 percent year-over-year and reached $ 99.93 billion from $ 81.58 billion in 2021.
Bangladesh remains the third largest apparel source for USA with a 9.75 percent share of its total apparel import, which was 8.76 percent in 2021.
 In 2022, USA's clothing import from Bangladesh grew by 36.38 percent year-over-year. USA imported $ 9.74 billion worth of apparel from Bangladesh in 2022 which was $7.16 billion in 2021 and $5.40 billion in 2018, said a press release of the BGMEA.
The release said if the quantity based statistics measured in per square meter equivalent (SME), USA's apparel import from Bangladesh registered 20.65 percent growth year-over-year, which reached to 3.14 billion SME in 2022 from 2.60 billion in 2021.
On the other hand, USA's import from China has declined by 3.11 percent quantity-wise in 2022 compared to 2021.
China, being the top apparel import source for USA and having a 21.75 percent share, posted 10.83 percent year-over-year growth in 2022 in dollar value. USA's apparel import from China reached $21.73 billion in 2022 from $19.60 billion in 2021 which was $27.37 billion in 2018.
On the other hand, Vietnam remains in the second position. The value of USA's clothing from Vietnam was $12.21 billion in 2018 which increased to $14.37 in 2021 and reached $18.24 billion in 2022. The share of Vietnam in USA's total apparel import also increased to 18.26 percent in 2022 from 14.74 percent in 2018.
India and Indonesia both countries have shown over 35 percent growth in 2022 compared to 2021. The share of both countries increased to 5.69 percent and 5.61 percent respectively in 2022 from 4.59 percent and 5.40 percent in 2018.     �BSS


