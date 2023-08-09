BD exports 2,700 tonnes of mangoes to 34 countries this season





Bangladesh in the current season has exported 2,700 tons of mangoes to 34 countries so far this year.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the mango export rose by 1000 tons this year compared to the previous year. A total of 1,757 tons of mangoes were exported to 28 countries last year.According to the ministry, although there is a huge demand for mangoes in the global market, the amount of exports is low due to non-compliance with various international standards including good agricultural practices. To increase the export of mangoes, the Ministry of Agriculture is implementing a project to increase the production of exportable mangoes, the ministry official said.Project Director Arifur Rahman told UNB that mangoes will be exported for another 15-20 days this year.Among 34 countries, 1,256 tons of mango were exported to the United Kingdom, 296 tons to Italy, 260 tons to Saudi Arabia, 137 tons to the United Arab Emirates, 111 tons to Qatar, 55 tons to Singapore, 14 tons to Switzerland, 70 tons in Germany, 85 tons in France, 65 tons in Sweden, 218 tons of mangoes were exported to Kuwait and 40 tons to Canada.About 25 lakh tons of mangoes are produced in the country annually. But the amount of export is very low compared to production. Only 232 tons in the fiscal year (FY) 2017-18, 310 tons in FY 2018-19, 283 tons in FY 2019-20, 1632 tons in FY 2020-21, and 1757 tons in FY2021-22 were exported. �UNB