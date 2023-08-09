Exim Bank launches Bangla-QR Transaction Exim Bank launched Bill Payment Service through Bangla-QR with the aim of creating cashless Bangladesh. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain officially launches this service in a programme held at EXIM Bank Head Office recently, says a press release.





As a result of launching this service, Exim Bank customers will now be able to pay bills directly from their accounts by scanning the Bangla-QR code on their mobile phones at any store or outlet with Bangla-QR through Exim Bank's modernized mobile banking app 'Exim Aiser'.





Additional Managing Director of the bank Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Joshim Uddin Bhuiyan and Maksuda Khanam, Head of Information Technology Division and other senior executives at bank's head office were present in the event. The chief guest of the programme on the occasion that Exim Bank is a technology-friendly bank, Exim Bank's aim is to bring the banking services within the reach of customers by using technology. Exim Bank always gives utmost importance to customer needs. As part of that, today we have launched direct payment service through Bangla QR code, he said.