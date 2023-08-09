BGMEA holds 40th Annual General Meeting





BGMEA senior vice president SM Mannan (Kochi) chaired the meeting.

The accounts of BGMEA for the year 2021-2022 were adopted and the budget for the year 2022-2023 was approved in the annual general meeting, said a press release.

BGMEA vice president Shahidullah Azim, vice president (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, vice president Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, BGMEA directors and general members of the association also attended the AGM.

The 40th annual general meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) was held at BGMEA Complex at Uttara in the capital on Tuesday..BGMEA senior vice president SM Mannan (Kochi) chaired the meeting.The accounts of BGMEA for the year 2021-2022 were adopted and the budget for the year 2022-2023 was approved in the annual general meeting, said a press release.BGMEA vice president Shahidullah Azim, vice president (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, vice president Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, BGMEA directors and general members of the association also attended the AGM.