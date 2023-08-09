Video
Biman to resume Dhaka-Guangzhou flights

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is going to resume direct flights from Dhaka to China's Guangzhou from September 14.
Biman flight BG366 will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Guangzhou at 10:20pm on that day, the airline said in a press release.
On this occasion, ticket sales for this route have already started at special discounts which would be available till the end of this year.
The minimum one-way economy class fare will start from Tk 30,670 per person and the minimum fare for a return ticket will start at Tk 50,539.
On the other hand, the lowest one-way economy class fare on the Guangzhou-Dhaka route will start from Tk 24,157 per person and the lowest return ticket price will start at Tk 48,911.
Every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, the Biman flight will depart from Dhaka at 10:20pm and reach Guangzhou at 04:00am (local time) the next day.
From Guangzhou, the Biman flight will depart at 05:30am (local time) on every Friday, Monday and Wednesday and reach Dhaka at 07:20am.
Passengers can purchase tickets for this route from Biman's commercial website www.biman-airlines.com, mobile app, any Biman sales centre, Biman call centre 01990997997 and Biman-authorised travel agencies.
A five percent discount on the base fare can be availed using promocode NEWYEAR23 when purchasing tickets from Biman's website and apps.
The long-awaited flights on this route will alleviate the woes of Bangladeshi students and businesspeople traveling to China.
Apart from Biman, the country's leading private airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, and China Southern Airlines are operating flights on the Dhaka-Guangzhou route.
Earlier on August 18, 2022, Biman first launched its maiden flight on the Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka route.
After operating flights for a couple of months, Biman suspended the flight on various grounds.


