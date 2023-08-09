Biman to resume Dhaka-Guangzhou flights





Biman flight BG366 will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Guangzhou at 10:20pm on that day, the airline said in a press release.

On this occasion, ticket sales for this route have already started at special discounts which would be available till the end of this year.

The minimum one-way economy class fare will start from Tk 30,670 per person and the minimum fare for a return ticket will start at Tk 50,539.

On the other hand, the lowest one-way economy class fare on the Guangzhou-Dhaka route will start from Tk 24,157 per person and the lowest return ticket price will start at Tk 48,911.

From Guangzhou, the Biman flight will depart at 05:30am (local time) on every Friday, Monday and Wednesday and reach Dhaka at 07:20am.

Passengers can purchase tickets for this route from Biman's commercial website www.biman-airlines.com, mobile app, any Biman sales centre, Biman call centre 01990997997 and Biman-authorised travel agencies.

A five percent discount on the base fare can be availed using promocode NEWYEAR23 when purchasing tickets from Biman's website and apps.

The long-awaited flights on this route will alleviate the woes of Bangladeshi students and businesspeople traveling to China.

Apart from Biman, the country's leading private airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, and China Southern Airlines are operating flights on the Dhaka-Guangzhou route.

Earlier on August 18, 2022, Biman first launched its maiden flight on the Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka route.

After operating flights for a couple of months, Biman suspended the flight on various grounds.



