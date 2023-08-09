Video
Wednesday, 9 August, 2023
12 firms to get Bangabandhu Industrial Award

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

The government has nominated 12 industrial units in six categories to confer the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022' for their outstanding contribution in the industrial sector, according to a recent notification issued by the Industries Ministry.
In the large industries category, Runner Automobiles Ltd secured the first place, followed by Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd and BSRM Steels Ltd.
Nita Company Ltd secured first position in medium-scale industries category, while Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd ranked second.
Winners in the small-scale industries category are Hazrat Amanat Shah Spinning Mills Ltd in first position, Basumati Distribution Ltd in second and Techno Media Ltd in third.
Green Genesis Engineering Ltd has been selected in the micro-industries category and Shamsunnahar Textile Mills in the cottage industries category.
In the hi-tech industries category, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd gained the first place and Super Star Electrical Accessories Ltd gained the second place.    �BSS


