Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, 3:30 PM
Southeast Bank holds discussion on Nat'l Mourning Day

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Business Desk

Southeast Bank holds discussion on Nat'l Mourning Day

Southeast Bank holds discussion on Nat'l Mourning Day

Southeast Bank Ltd held a virtual discussion meeting in remembrance of the    great architect of independence and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and all martyrs of 15th August in a befitting manner with due respect and solemnity recently, says a press release.

At the beginning of the discussion all participants in the meeting stood and observed a minute of silence on the 48th anniversary of Martyrdom  of the great architect of the nation observing the "National Mourning Day 2023" under the ongoing month-long different mourning programs by Southeast Bank.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank presided over the discussion meeting virtually. At the meeting, Deputy Managing Directors and all Divisional Heads at Head Office were present. All Branch Managers and Managers of Sub Branches and In-charge of Offshore banking units were also connected to the discussion meeting virtually.

The discussion highlighted Bangabandhu's life and works and his vision for a poverty free Bangladesh. Various initiatives have been taken by the bank to observe the National Mourning Day throughout August by various programmes. The meeting concluded with prayers seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, innocent child Sheikh Russel and all other martyrs of the family.   


