Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 August, 2023, 3:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Made in Bangladesh brand becoming more popular: BGMEA Prez

Published : Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Business Correspondent

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said "Made in Bangladesh" brand" has achieved a world-class safety standards for its major strides in responsible and sustainable business practices.
He said Bangladesh garments have achieved enhanced capacity for meeting demand for diversified products in global market to amplify the preference of international buyers for garments made in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan came up with observations while addressing the opening of a liaison office of Sports Group Denmark in Dhaka on Monday, said a press release.
He said Bangladeshi garment factories have been making considerable efforts and investment in maintaining workplace safety, upgrading production capabilities, especially for manufacturing more complex and high-value items and improving in the area of environmental sustainability.
"The industry's efforts are paying off as 'Made in Bangladesh' brand is getting more popular among all brands and retailers. It is evident in the recently published report where US fashion companies rated Bangladesh highly as the topmost competitive country in term of product prices among world's apparel-manufacturing countries," he remarked.
Bjarne Jeppesen, CEO; Heidi Langergaard  Kroer, Supply Chain Manager; and Jan Rossel, Sourcing and Country Manager, Sports Group Denmark were present at the opening ceremony.
The BGMEA President said diversifying markets and moving to more complex products and value addition is a key strategy for Bangladesh's apparel industry to pursuing sustainable growth.
The industry is increasingly investing in technologies and innovations in line with changing global trends to enhance their competitiveness, he said, adding the sector is committed to continue its effort in that direction to keep up its reputation in the global market.
Faruque urged international buyers including Sports Group Denmark to increase sourcing garments, especially high-value ones from Bangladesh.
He also called on them to look for ways to making partnership with their suppliers stronger to reap mutual benefits.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deadline for loose soybean oil sales extended by 6 months
Omar Hazzaz new CCCI President
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
JICA, BADAS, NCDC launch guideline on diabetes mellitus
NPL in 6 SOB cross Tk 11,978cr as bankers fail to uphold pledges
Momen urges Indian traders help boost bilateral trade, investment
Nagad launches recharge fest
EBL launches signature credit card for businesswomen


Latest News
HSC examinee commits suicide in Dinajpur
National polls schedule in November: EC Anisur
LSD virus panic grips Nageshwari cattle farmers
BNP-Jamaat understand nothing but violence: PM Hasina
Tech glitch in metro rail, services resume after over 2 hrs
Colombia 'dreaming big' as they plot England downfall at World Cup
Met office forecasts rains in 8 divisions
BNP to bring out mass processions in capital on Friday
50 homeless families get houses in Sunamganj
Niko graft case hearing against Khaleda on August 14
Most Read News
Can AI outcompete humans?
Tension in the hills
Cyber attack: A detrimental hurdle for ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Remembering Bangamata
Flood, landslides: Army deployed in Chattogram, Bandarban
Primary scholarship exam scrapped
Abducted Bangladeshi UN official rescued from Al Qaeda in Yemen
Female doctor dies of dengue at DMCH
Youth killed in Sherpur road accident
Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal to open partially on Oct 7
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft