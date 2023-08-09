Made in Bangladesh brand becoming more popular: BGMEA Prez





He said Bangladesh garments have achieved enhanced capacity for meeting demand for diversified products in global market to amplify the preference of international buyers for garments made in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan came up with observations while addressing the opening of a liaison office of Sports Group Denmark in Dhaka on Monday, said a press release.

He said Bangladeshi garment factories have been making considerable efforts and investment in maintaining workplace safety, upgrading production capabilities, especially for manufacturing more complex and high-value items and improving in the area of environmental sustainability.

"The industry's efforts are paying off as 'Made in Bangladesh' brand is getting more popular among all brands and retailers. It is evident in the recently published report where US fashion companies rated Bangladesh highly as the topmost competitive country in term of product prices among world's apparel-manufacturing countries," he remarked.

The BGMEA President said diversifying markets and moving to more complex products and value addition is a key strategy for Bangladesh's apparel industry to pursuing sustainable growth.

The industry is increasingly investing in technologies and innovations in line with changing global trends to enhance their competitiveness, he said, adding the sector is committed to continue its effort in that direction to keep up its reputation in the global market.

Faruque urged international buyers including Sports Group Denmark to increase sourcing garments, especially high-value ones from Bangladesh.

He also called on them to look for ways to making partnership with their suppliers stronger to reap mutual benefits.



BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said "Made in Bangladesh" brand" has achieved a world-class safety standards for its major strides in responsible and sustainable business practices.He said Bangladesh garments have achieved enhanced capacity for meeting demand for diversified products in global market to amplify the preference of international buyers for garments made in Bangladesh.Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan came up with observations while addressing the opening of a liaison office of Sports Group Denmark in Dhaka on Monday, said a press release.He said Bangladeshi garment factories have been making considerable efforts and investment in maintaining workplace safety, upgrading production capabilities, especially for manufacturing more complex and high-value items and improving in the area of environmental sustainability."The industry's efforts are paying off as 'Made in Bangladesh' brand is getting more popular among all brands and retailers. It is evident in the recently published report where US fashion companies rated Bangladesh highly as the topmost competitive country in term of product prices among world's apparel-manufacturing countries," he remarked.Bjarne Jeppesen, CEO; Heidi Langergaard Kroer, Supply Chain Manager; and Jan Rossel, Sourcing and Country Manager, Sports Group Denmark were present at the opening ceremony.The BGMEA President said diversifying markets and moving to more complex products and value addition is a key strategy for Bangladesh's apparel industry to pursuing sustainable growth.The industry is increasingly investing in technologies and innovations in line with changing global trends to enhance their competitiveness, he said, adding the sector is committed to continue its effort in that direction to keep up its reputation in the global market.Faruque urged international buyers including Sports Group Denmark to increase sourcing garments, especially high-value ones from Bangladesh.He also called on them to look for ways to making partnership with their suppliers stronger to reap mutual benefits.