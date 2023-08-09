Sonali Bank holds workshop on cyber security awareness



The workshop conducted by former Professor, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and member of the Board of Director, Sonali Bank PLC Dr. Mohammad Kaykobad and the Chief Information Technology Officer of Bangladesh Bank and Head of Cyber Security Unit Mohammed Ishaque Miah worked as resource person. Sonali Bank PLC holds a workshop on 'Cyber security Awareness' to counter the threats of cyber attack in financial sector. The workshop was inaugurated by the Chairman of Board of Directors Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui as chief guest while the bank's CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim presided over the workshop at head office conference room on Tuesday, says a press release.Among others, Board of Directors A. B. M Ruhul Azad, Ishtiaque Ahmed Chowdhury, Dr. Daulatunnaher Khanam, Molla Abdul Wadud, Professor Dr. Mohammad Kaykobad, Dr. Md. Matiur Rahman, Dr. Abul Kalam Azad, Gopal Chandra Ghosh attended the workshop.The workshop conducted by former Professor, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and member of the Board of Director, Sonali Bank PLC Dr. Mohammad Kaykobad and the Chief Information Technology Officer of Bangladesh Bank and Head of Cyber Security Unit Mohammed Ishaque Miah worked as resource person.