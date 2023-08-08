Floods aggravate in BD







All the major rivers in the north and south-eastern region of the country are in rising trend and this will continue for next 72 hours.



Besides, the Brahmaputra and the Jamuna rivers are in rising trend which may continue in next 72 hours too.

As a result, water levels of the rivers may cross their danger mark at different places. Low-lying areas in many districts would be inundated.



Meanwhile, all educational institutions in Chattogram city would remain closed on Tuesday due to water-logging in the city for four consecutive days.



On the other hand, many low lying areas in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Barguna, Bandarban and Feni have gone under water.

Due to the rising trend of the river waters, the low lying areas in Nilphamari, Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Sirajganj and Bogura in northern region are expected to be inundated. Same time, the low-lying areas in Barishal, Bhola and Bagerhat have gone under water for which thousands of families have been marooned.



According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the Ganges-Padma River was steady, which may continue in next 24 hours.



FFWC Assistant Engineer Mehadi Hasan said, "All the major rivers in the north - eastern region of the country are in rising trend. According to meteorological agencies, there is a chance of very heavy rainfall in the north - eastern and adjacent upstream parts of Bangladesh in next 24 to 72 hours. For this reason, all the major rivers - Surma, Kushiyara, Manu, Khowai, Sarigowain, Jhalukhali, Bhogai, Kangsha, Someshwari and Jadukata - in the north-eastern region of the country may rise rapidly at times."



According to meteorological agencies, there is the possibility of very heavy rainfall in the south-eastern hill basin and adjacent upstream parts of Bangladesh in next 24 to 48 hours, he said, adding that for this reason, all the major rivers - Muhuri, Feni, Halda, Karnafuli, Sangu, Matamuhuri in the south-eastern region of the country may rise.



According to Mehadi Hasan, in next 24 hours, Muhuri, Sangu and Matamuhuri rivers in Chattogram, Feni, Bandarban and Cox's Bazar districts may flow above their respective danger levels further aggravating the floods in low lying areas.



Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall was very likely over West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday and Bihar and Jharkhand from Tuesday to Wednesday.



Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar on Tuesday, the IMD predicted.



Besides, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 2 days and isolated heavy rainfall for subsequent 3 days, the IMD report said.



It said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Meghalaya and Tripura on Monday.



Our Chattogram office reports that the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education authority on Monday announced that all educational institutions in Chattogram city would remain closed on Tuesday due to water logging in the city.



As most of the educational institutions went under water in the low lying areas in Chattogram city, the DSHE authorities took the decision, said Chattogram district education officer Uttam Khisha.



Chittagong University authorities, however, announced that the varsity would remain closed from August 8 to August 10 due to the disastrous floods, according to the university's acting registrar KM Nur Ahmed.



Patenga area of Chattogram city recorded 306 mm rainfall in 24 hours on last Monday till 4 pm. At the same time, 212 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Tigerpass Ambagan area of the city, Chittagong Meteorological Department said.



Mainly due to the influence of monsoon and monsoon winds, there is heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the country including Chittagong. As a result, the organization has also issued a warning of landslides. Taking into account the warning, the administration is working to evacuate the people who are living at risk in the hills of Chittagong city to safe shelters as soon as possible.



Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said a special bulletin of the Met office on Monday.



All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.



